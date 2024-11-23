Jets Already Told to Cut Ex-Raiders WR Davante Adams

It’s hard to imagine a team more disappointing than the New York Jets this season. They are 3-8, have fired head coach Robert Saleh, fired general manager Joe Douglas and now Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to play elsewhere in 2025.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was having a rough time with Las Vegas Raiders but the Jets haven’t been much of an upgrade. It’s also likely that his time in New York will be short-lived. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Jets need to cut Adams in the offseason.

“Admittedly, the Jets should be able to find at least some trade value for Adams, but his contract is going to be fairly hard to offload,” Ballentine wrote in a Nov. 21 column. “Still, New York might also be better off simply cutting its losses and moving on.

“It isn’t like the 31-year-old can’t still produce at a high level, though; it’s the fact that this Jets team could be in for a complete remodel once Rodgers moves on. Adams just went through that with the Raiders, so it’s hard to imagine him being excited about sticking around for another rebuild. The Jets would clear an astounding $30 million against the cap by cutting him.”

Why Davante Adams Would’ve Been Better off With Raiders

Adams contends that he’s happier with the Jets than he was with the Raiders. He believes that while the team isn’t winning right now, they have a better chance to win than Las Vegas.

However, Adams’ stats were better with the Raiders. He was averaging 69.6 receiving yards per game in Las Vegas and is only averaging 55.6 in New York. His contract is almost certainly going to be thrown out in the offseason so he’ll be seeking a new deal.

Had he stayed with the Raiders, he would have had a chance to put up better numbers and could’ve gotten a solid deal in free agency. Now he looks like an aging wide receiver with some diva tendencies. Not a ton of teams are going to want to sign up for that in the offseason.

Where Could Adams Play Next Season?

Adams is going to be 32 soon and isn’t the same player he was when he got named First-Team All-Pro three times in a row. It’s hard to imagine any team will pay him more than $15 million a year. He may be looking at something closer to the $13 million a year DeAndre Hopkins is making.

There should be no shortage of teams that would like to add him. He’ll likely want to play for a contender. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens could consider him.

It remains to be seen what Adams might want to do. Perhaps he may even want to go back to the Green Bay Packers on a team-friendly deal. He could still be an effective No. 2 wide receiver for a contending team but his days as a No. 1 should be over. The move to the Jets has certainly diminished his value going forward.