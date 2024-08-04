Troubling Update on Raiders DE Tyree Wilson Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the worst drafting teams in the NFL and they may start getting concerned about a recent first-round pick. Last year, the team used the No. 7 pick on defensive end Tyree Wilson.

He was hurt when the Raiders drafted him so he missed all of OTAs and much of training camp. He played all 17 games last season but only had 3.5 sacks and didn’t show much potential as a pass rusher. According to Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Wilson hasn’t been very impressive during training camp.

“Wilson was the seventh pick in the 2023 draft, and the defensive end may have a hard time getting on the field this season,” Tafur and Reed wrote in an August 4 column. “(You notice he wasn’t mentioned when we discussed the nasty defensive line.) He still has trouble getting off the ball at practice and though he is happier and healthier, according to Pierce, the bar has been lowered quite a bit.”

Wilson is already 24 so he’s not particularly young for a second-year pro. Last year, he had the excuse of not being healthy but he should be 100% right now. The Raiders may need to start being concerned about whether or not Wilson will ever live up to his draft status. This could factor heavily into the decision regarding a potential Malcolm Koonce contract extension.

Adam Butler Gives Update on Tyree Wilson

It seems more and more likely that Wilson will have a limited role in 2024. He may even move inside on occasion. Defensive tackle Adam Butler gave some insight into how Wilson is coming along.

“He’s taking baby steps, he really is,” Butler said during his August 2 media availability. “With him, I think it would be best if he just focused on one thing at a time. That’s what I had to do as a young player as well. Because I had so many things that I had to improve on, and he’s no different than anybody else that once came into the league. I think he is putting in the effort to do that, and I have seen him grow as well.”

It sounds like Wilson is improving but at a slow rate. That’s not a great sign from a top-10 pick but the Raiders are fortunate to have other options.

Tyree Wilson Learning From Christian Wilkins & Maxx Crosby

Luckily for Wilson, he’s got some good players to learn from. Maxx Crosby is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL and the Raiders paid Christian Wilkins massive money in free agency.

Wilson has been doing his best to learn from the two veterans.

“They did things at the highest level. … Every time I do a rep, I try to ask Maxx, hey, did you see it? or Christian, did you see it and what I can take from them to take my game to the next level,” Wilson said during his July 26 media availability.

The Raiders can’t give up on Wilson anytime soon. He has elite athletic traits that not a lot of players have. If he can improve his technique, he could very well be an impact player.