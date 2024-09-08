Viral Video Shows Tyreek Hill’s Rough Detainment Before Dolphins Season Opener

Tyreek Hill was detained outside Hard Rock Stadium before the Miami Dolphins‘ season opener on September 8, with a now-viral video showing the rough arrest as police surrounded the wide receiver and brought him to the ground.
ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the incident happened Sunday morning close to a block outside the stadium. Reporter Jeff Darlington shared further details, noting that Hill got into
ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared video of Hill’s arrest outside the stadium, showing police grabbing the Dolphins wide receiver and bringing him to the ground. One officer appeared to push a knee into Hill’s lower back while twisting his arm backward to handcuff him.
Tyreek Hill Expected to Pay
Louis-Jacques reported that Hill is available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s season opener.
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke out against the player’s arrest in an interview with ESPN. He called it a “heartbreaking situation” and that the detainment was “completely unnecessary.” Rosenhaus questioned the need to handcuff Hill during the detainment, saying it was a “mindboggling” decision.
“We will investigate,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “We will look out for Tyreek.”
