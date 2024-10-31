‘Fine Complementary Target’ Named Steelers Trade Candidate

Several veteran wide receivers have already come and gone on the NFL trade market this season. But if the Pittsburgh Steelers still want to upgrade the position, they appear to have a few different options before the NFL trade deadline on November 5. One of those choices could be New England Patriots receiver K.J. Osborn.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Steelers one of two potential suitors for Osborn on October 30.

“Wide receiver K.J. Osborn would be a logical trade candidate. He’s playing on a one-year deal and has seen a minor role in New England’s offense,” wrote Knox.

“He could be a fine complementary target for a receiver-needy team over the second half of the season. “The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have questionable receiver depth but are otherwise set to make a run, could be in the market for Osborn.” Knox also identified the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential suitor for Osborn. The 27-year-old receiver only has 7 catches for 57 yards in six games this season. He’s averaged just 3.4 targets per contest despite starting four games for New England. But last season in a more potent passing offense, Osborn had 48 catches for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 500-yard mark three consecutive seasons from 2021-23. Steelers Desperate to Add WR Such as K.J. Osborn?

Although a “fine” complementary weapon, Osborn hasn’t exactly lit up the NFL. He’s posted 100 receiving yards in a game just twice in his career, the last of which came in Week 18 during the 2022 season.

But coming into the 2024 campaign, the Steelers only had one receiver who had more than 210 receiving yards in 2023. Osborn passed that mark easily in 2023 and the two prior seasons as well.

The Steelers have been involved and/or linked to numerous wide receivers on the trade market the last several months. But they have been unable to add a secondary target to support George Pickens.

NFL commentator Rob Gronkowski argued during an appearance on NFL Network’s Up and Adams on October 30 that the Steelers desperately need to add a receiver before the November 5 trade deadline.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, they need a wide receiver,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “I think they need to get somebody. I don’t really know [who]. I’m not really sure who’s out there, but the Pittsburgh Steelers, they gotta make a move now.

“Their division rival made a move. They need to step it up as well.”

Gronkowski was referring to the Baltimore Ravens acquiring, ironically, former Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson.

Steelers WRs Emerging With QB Russell Wilson

Gronkowski isn’t wrong. On paper, the Steelers have one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the league. But things have improved for the group recently.

Both third-year receiver Calvin Austin III and veteran Van Jefferson posted more than 50 receiving yards in Week 8. The week prior, Jefferson caught a touchdown and Austin had a 36-yard reception.

Each receiver is producing more with Russell Wilson behind center. The veteran quarterback has also helped other receivers such Pickens, who has eclipsed the 70-yard mark in both of Wilson’s starts, increased their production.

Other pass catchers such as Darnell Washington have been more involved too. Washington recorded the longest catch of his career — a 29-yard reception — in Week 8.

It’s possible those performances the past two weeks could make the Steelers less desperate in the wideout trade market. But in a perfect world, they should still acquire a receiver before the deadline, and Osborn could be one of the better choices.