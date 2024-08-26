Steelers Lose ‘Key Reserve’ to Injury, Release Second-Year WR: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed some disappointing injury news via ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on August 25.

“Steelers OL Dylan Cook [is] expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, per source,” Fowler informed. Adding: “Pittsburgh [is] already beat up across the offensive line, [and] now lose Cook, a key reserve.”

Cook was one of the more versatile offensive linemen that the Steelers had on the 90-man roster. He mostly played left tackle during the preseason according to Pro Football Focus but has also suited up at right tackle and left guard in the past.

With Cook now potentially beginning the season on the injured reserve — or being waived due to injury — Steelers Depot analyst Alex Kozora predicted nine offensive linemen would make the initial 53 in Pittsburgh.

Those players were Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick and Ryan McCollum.

Of those nine, Moore, Fautanu and Jones should be the main three at offensive tackle, assuming they can remain healthy. The 2024 first-round selection (Fautanu) is currently recovering from an MCL sprain. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insiders Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo have both expressed concern over the likelihood of his Week 1 availability.

To make matters worse, Jones has been banged up throughout camp too. He’s recently sported a “right elbow” brace according to Steelers Now beat reporter Alan Saunders.

Seumalo, Frazier, Daniels, McCormick and McCollum would then profile as the interior offensive linemen on the 53, with Anderson becoming ultra important as a reserve that can play both guard and tackle for the Steelers.

Steelers Announce Early Cut With WR T.J. Luther

Pittsburgh also “released” speedy second-year wide receiver T.J. Luther on August 25 — per KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

After a 1,000-yard receiving campaign at Gardner-Webb University in 2022, Luther first stepped onto the NFL scene as an undrafted returner option for the New York Jets in 2023. The deep threat later had a cup of coffee with the New England Patriots before ending up on the Steelers this summer.

Luther was not expected to make the 53-man roster as a late-offseason addition, but it was possible that he was competing for a practice squad job. That is no longer the case.

Could Steelers Target Center, Tackle or Wide Receiver on Waiver Wire?

It certainly feels like a possibility that the Steelers could look to bring in another center, tackle or wide receiver on the waiver wire should one pique their interest.

Kozora weighed in on this theory on social media while responding to a fan.

“Tackle seems a little less likely, especially knowing the talent pool is generally weak,” Kozora replied. Acknowledging that a waiver claim at center is more “plausible.”

That led Steelers Depot NFL draft analyst Jim Hester to offer two claim candidates to watch at center.

Luke Fortner was the first — who Hester described as a “3rd [year] guy who is pretty solid as a pass protector and has already been cut by [the Jacksonville Jaguars].”

The second was 25-year-old offensive tackle convert Jalen Sundell. Hester relayed that Sundell has “had a nice preseason” but also added that the Seattle Seahawks are “strong” at center, which makes him a likely roster cut.