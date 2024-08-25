Steelers Called Upon to Claim 6-Foot-3 WR That’s Expected to Be Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be shopping on the waiver wire at multiple positions after the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown on August 27. And one area of need might be a wide receiver that can also play punt return gunner on special teams.

This is a role that veteran Miles Boykin flourished in with the Steelers in 2023. Unfortunately, Boykin is now with the New York Giants — and he’s expected to make the roster according to NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan (The Athletic).

Having said that, there’s another Giants wide receiver and projected cut that could interest Pittsburgh. On August 23, Steelers Depot writer Alex Kozora urged the franchise to consider claiming second-year UDFA Bryce Ford-Wheaton after the cutdown — assuming the Giants place the prospect on waivers.

“Ford-Wheaton seems more likely to be released than Boykin, who the Giants value on special teams like Pittsburgh did,” Kozora began. “With great size at nearly 6-4 and 220 pounds coming out of West Virginia, the Steelers met with him at the Shrine Bowl, and he came in for a pre-draft visit as a local exception.”

Although Ford-Wheaton missed his entire rookie season with injury, he’s flashed during both of his initial training camps with the Giants. He’s also worked in a lot at gunner with the G-Men but appears to be below Boykin on the depth chart.

“While bringing multi-phase special teams value and size, he could fit as a No. 5 [receiver],” Kozora concluded, regarding Ford-Wheaton. Adding: “This summer, he’s made one tackle on the punt team.”

Miles Boykin Reunion Should Be on Steelers Radar Too, If He’s a Surprise Roster Cut in 2024

The Giants have a very deep wide receiver room in 2024, so Kozora couldn’t rule out a reunion with Boykin on waivers either.

“How about replacing Miles Boykin with… Miles Boykin,” the Steelers analyst joked. “If Boykin is the odd man out in New York, a quick flight back to Pittsburgh makes a ton of sense.”

“Boykin offers little as a wide receiver,” Kozora acknowledged, “but is a great No. 5 option. He can block and play in 13 personnel… but Boykin is [also] a top gunner and coverage man [on special teams].”

After all, “a pure receiver as a No. 5 guy will struggle to provide gameday value in Arthur Smith’s tight-end heavy offense,” according to Kozora. And he’s right, this role will likely go to a core special teams contributor under a veteran head coach like Mike Tomlin.

“Boykin would offer something for this team and could lead the Steelers in special teams tackles,” the writer said, finishing his explanation. “If he’s available and will sign back, do it in a heartbeat. A major upgrade over Dez Fitzpatrick.”

Steelers Predicted to Keep Scotty Miller & Dez Fitzpatrick as Long as They Don’t Claim a WR off Waivers

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo posted an updated 53-man roster projection on August 25. At wide receiver, he predicted that the Steelers would keep six players including Scotty Miller and Fitzpatrick.

“This position group is one of the most challenging to project, with Miller, Fitzpatrick and [Quez] Watkins all on the fringe,” the beat reporter wrote. “It’s possible the Steelers will keep just five receivers to have 10 O-linemen on the roster. However, I’d like to see them reward Fitzpatrick for his hard work on the practice squad and continued development, which showed Saturday with a 59-yard catch-and-run.”

Of course, the Steelers could also claim a new wide receiver off waivers in place of Fitzpatrick, should they try and sneak him onto the practice squad again.

As for Watkins, DeFabo elected to cut the former Philadelphia Eagles sixth-round selection. Reasoning: “Though Watkins’ speed is intriguing, his hands might be too inconsistent.”