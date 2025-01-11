Commanders Named Fit for ‘Big Swing’ Trade for Pro Bowler

The Washington Commanders swung for the fences when they selected quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and a similar big swing could land them four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby in trade.

It’s an idea put forward by The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke. He put together a list of three teams who could trade for the Las Vegas Raiders star, and Brooke believes “a great quarterback on a rookie deal should have the Commanders feeling like their Super Bowl window is already open. A move for Crosby could make them one of the most exciting teams in the NFC.”

Daniels’ cost-effective contract is the main reason Brooke views the Commanders as a natural fit for Crosby. History supports Brooke’s argument because “the last six Super Bowls featured a quarterback on a rookie deal, showing the flexibility it affords a franchise to go out and make win-now moves.”

Making those moves is within range of the Commanders, who “still have $99 million in cap space this offseason and have enough draft capital (particularly in 2026) to take a big swing on a player like Crosby.”

Engineering a trade is also feasible after Crosby said “we’ll see” when discussing his future with the Raiders on an episode of The Rush podcast (h/t Tashan Reed of The Athletic).

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby spoke about the firing of Antonio Pierce on his podcast today. Crosby wants to remain in Las Vegas, but said that "we'll see," when it comes to his future. pic.twitter.com/B3ICPBYb1N — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) January 8, 2025

A big swing is worth the risk and the money because the Commanders need a player like Crosby. Somebody who can transform their defense the same way Daniels did for the offense.

Maxx Crosby Would Transform Commanders Defense

The Commanders are in the playoffs because of Daniels and in spite of a suspect defense. Washington’s D’ ranked 18th in points allowed, per Pro Football Reference, while also surrendering 4.8 yards per carry against the run.

Crosby would make a difference on the ground, despite his reputation as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. The 27-year-old recorded 13.5 run stuffs during a difficult season with the Raiders, per ESPN.

His ability to get into the backfield is summed up by Crosby tailing only Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt for consecutive games with multiple tackles for loss, according to KTNV’s Nick Walters.

Adding Crosby to the line would give the Commanders a true edge-setter and force player up front. Ultimately though, his greater value would come from rushing the passer.

Crosby has 59.5 career sacks to his credit, thanks to a variety of pass-rush moves. He can win with brute force, violent hands technique, quick takeoff and a natural bend.

The two-time second-team All-Pro showed off swift hands and impressive agility to notch this sack against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, highlighted by Ryan Holmes of Put On Raiders.

Putting Crosby into the lineup would give the Commanders a complete defensive end. Somebody capable of taking advantage of the attention paid to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton.

Crosby would make everybody around him better, and that’s worth a pricey trade. Especially since the Commanders have already made a similar move in the secondary.

Commanders Not Shy About Trading for Marquee Defensive Help

Commanders general manager Adam Peters was bold and decisive when he acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore mid-season. The four-time Pro Bowler cost third, fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

It was a hefty price to pay, and persistent injuries have made the deal seem too expensive. Yet, the Commanders are ultimately counting on Lattimore to shut down the league’s best receivers.

They could have a similar expectation for Crosby. Namely, for him to be the game-wrecking disruptor along the front seven opponents need special plans to stop.