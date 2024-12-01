Commanders Dealt Setback With Latest Injury News on $97 Million Pro Bowl CB

Another week, another game without Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The Commanders announced Lattimore would miss a fifth consecutive game and fourth consecutive game since he was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Commanders on November 5 just hours ahead of their Week 13 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s the most surprising of the injury updates on Lattimore, who practiced for the first time this week for the Commanders and seemed to be trending toward finally taking the field.

Lattimore hasn’t played since the Saints lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-6, on October 27, but practiced for the first time on November 27, with first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn telling The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Cale Clinton that the 4-time Pro Bowler was “awesome” in his return to action.

From The Athletic: “Before the injury, Lattimore was allowing a career-low 42.9 completion percentage and a career-best of just 4.4 yards per target allowed through seven games, according to Sports Info Solutions. Now, Lattimore makes his potential return for a team still in the hunt for a playoff spot.”

The Commanders need Lattimore than they ever have right now. They’re on a 3-game losing streak that’s dropped their record to 7-5 and they’ve also dropped into the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Lattimore was one of four inactives for the Commanders alongside linebacker Dominique Hampton, offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, with backup quarterback Jeff Driskel listed as the emergency quarterback.

Sitting Lattimore Gives Him 2 Extra Weeks to Heal

One scenario has the Commanders gambling on the fact that they’ll be able to beat the Titans without Lattimore — Tennessee has a 3-8 record — which would ensure Lattimore comes back as close to 100 percent as humanly possible.

The Commanders will finally have their bye in Week 14 then return for a game that it’s reasonable to think Lattimore won’t want to miss — a road game against the Saints in Week 15.

Lattimore has been one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks since the Saints drafted him with the No. 11 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017.

He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl with a career-high 5 interceptions in just 13 games. It was the first of 4 Pro Bowl nods for Lattimore, who has 15 career interceptions through his first 7 seasons.

In September 2021, Lattimore cashed in with a whopping, 5-year, $97.6 million contract extension that runs through 2026.

Injuries have been an issue for Lattimore in recent years. He missed 10 games with a lacerated kidney in 2022 and missed 7 games with an ankle injury in 7 games.

Lattimore Could Be Great Mentor to Rookie CB

Lattimore could end up being a great mentor to Commanders rookie cornerback and 2024 second round pick Mike Sainristil, who has taken over one of the starting spots from Benjamin St.-Juste and seems like he could develop into a star.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond singled out Sainristil for being a big part of a turnaround from a team that went 4-13 in 2023 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

“The significant improvement in pass defense from last ranked in 2023 to No. 4 this season has played a major role in the team’s rise from a four-win team last year,” Diamond wrote. “Sainristil was a second-round pick (No. 50) and is a starting corner with 61 tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed.”