All-Pro Trade Candidate Talks Up Commanders During Appearance With Jayden Daniels

Nothing’s going to stop All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discussing trade rumors, and the San Francisco 49ers’ star isn’t shy about talking up the Washington Commanders as a potential landing spot because of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft played with Aiyuk at Arizona State in 2019, and the wideout reunited with Daniels during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” (h/t CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo).

Aiyuk made it clear he has two obvious choices for his next destination: “If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform.”

The Commanders may have the edge over the Pittsburgh Steelers based on Aiyuk’s comments about the potential of his partnership with Daniels: “there’s a quarterback right there. I’m thinking about what I can do with him. I’m thinking about, if the Niners don’t want me to come back to play with them, I’m thinking about what I can do. I know what I can do.”

A case for the Commanders also looks stronger considering Aiyuk brought Daniels to the podcast with him, something referenced by co-host Ryan Clark. The former NFL safety asked Aiyuk about previous interactions with Daniels captured on social media, during which Aiyuk told the Commanders’ new QB1 the 49ers “don’t want me back.”

This is far from the first time Aiyuk has teased the idea of moving to Washington. The Commanders striking a deal would equip Daniels with a proven and versatile target able to act as the ideal complement for go-to receiver Terry McLaurin.

Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders Rumors Aren’t Going Away

The idea of Aiyuk joining up with Daniels at FexEx Field is gaining momentum. Especially after Aiyuk doubled down on his belief he has no future with the Niners.

Aiyuk responded on Instagram to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter about previous trade talks between the Commanders and 49ers. Those talks didn’t go anywhere, but there seems to be conviction from Aiyuk to at least explore the idea further.

It’s understandable for Aiyuk to be tempted by the chance to connect with Daniels again. Not only is the latter a dynamic, dual-threat playmaker who won the Heisman Trophy and possesses the arm strength to help any receiver flourish.

There’s also the presence of Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. The former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is noted for his fidelity to an ‘Air Raid‘ offense, so Kingsbury would call more pass plays than Aiyuk is used to with the run-heavy 49ers.

San Francisco ran the ball 499 times last season, compared with the Commanders’ league-low 359 attempts, but Aiyuk still managed to dominate through the air.

Trade a Good Idea for Jayden Daniels

Daniels has weapons, including McLaurin, tight end Zach Ertz and running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. There’s room for another prime target, though, and Aiyuk fits the bill after snatching 75 catches for 1,342 yards and averaging 18 yards per reception.

Those numbers were good enough to earn the 26-year-old second-team All-Pro honors. Yet more than the numbers, Aiyuk earned the reputation of being one of the game’s premier route runners.

This out-to-in move baffled the Steelers and created an easy touchdown grab in Week 1.

Aiyuk also thrived flipping the route combination. Like on this slant-and-go concept against the Los Angeles Rams, highlighted and applauded by Matt Waldman of Football Guys.

The Commanders don’t have a receiver this intuitive out of his breaks. Not Jahan Dotson, who’s struggled holding onto the ball. Nor any of the little-used options behind the third-year pro, including Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd and Dyami Brown.

Having $36,216,567 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, gives the Commanders room to swing a trade. It might even happen at a bargain price, with Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina believing second- and fifth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft could get it done.

Acquiring a receiver of Aiyuk’s quality for that modest price would be too good a deal for the Commanders to ignore.