Commanders Named ‘Logical’ Trade Fit After Jayden Daniels Update

A reunion between former college teammates Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk may not be far-fetched. Not after trade candidate Aiyuk told Washington Commanders’ rookie quarterback Daniels the San Francisco 49ers “don’t want me back.”

The conversation took place on FaceTime, and Aiyuk posted the talk on TikTok (h/t Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News). Inman noted how Aiyuk revealed, “They said they don’t want me back.”

Daniels asked, “That’s it?” To which Aiyuk doubled down on his earlier statement about what he’s been told by the Niners, “I swear.”

Aiyuk and Daniels playing together at Arizona State back in 2019 makes the Commanders a “logical” destination for the wideout. That’s according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, who also noted how Commanders’ head coach “Dan Quinn has prioritized veteran depth this offseason, and there are other San Francisco ties in D.C., where ex-49ers staffers, including Commies general manager Adam Peters, now reside.”

The relationship between Daniels and Aiyuk, combined with the Commanders having room for another capable receiver, make a trade a compelling idea.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Makes Sense for Commanders

Aiyuk has spent most of the offseason as a trade candidate for multiple teams. Yet, none of the proposed landing spots have the edge the Commanders possess.

Their offense could also use another dynamic pass-catcher, even though Benjamin pointed out how “Terry McLaurin is already well-paid as the No. 1 for Washington.” The problem is there aren’t many sure options beyond McLaurin on the depth chart.

Washington’s WR2 will be Jahan Dotson, but the 16th player selected in the 2022 NFL draft so far hasn’t managed to tally more than 523 yards in a single season. This year’s third-round pick Luke McCaffrey could help, but he’s already being tried at a different position.

Split focus for McCaffrey could limit his ability to fill the third receiver role Curtis Samuel occupied for the Commanders last season. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can hardly could count on veterans Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus or Damiere Byrd to fill the void.

Aiyuk would immediately be a playmaker comparable to McLaurin. More important, he’d make Daniels’ transition to the pros easier.

Jayden Daniels’ Development Would Be Accelerated by Trade

Aiyuk helps his quarterback by making tough catches and turning even errant throws into big plays. That’s what Aiyuk did when he snagged this touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Aiyuk produced an even better catch when his concentration was rewarded against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Plays like these would be confidence-boosters for a first-year quarterback. The Commanders have bet big on Daniels becoming a star signal-caller for a decade or more, so they should surround him with as much talent as possible.

If it’s a matter of cost, general manager Adam Peters has $36,216,567 worth of space under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. That’s more than enough to accommodate the right contract for a player Peters knows well from his own time in San Francisco.

Fiscal power can be the key to any deal because NFL Network’s Rapoport reported the 49ers do want Aiyuk, but “they just want him at their price.” Rapoport also estimated Aiyuk is seeking a payday in the region of $28 million annually.

Swinging this deal makes sense for the Commanders on multiple levels. It would cover them against Dotson not making the grade, while also finally giving McLaurin the support he’s lacked.

Most of all though, a trade for Aiyuk would please Daniels, earning the Commanders a big thank you from the player who will carry most of the franchise’s hopes for the near future and beyond.