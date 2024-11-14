Commanders Dealing With ‘Absurd’ NFL Challenge Ahead of Eagles Game

Losing two games in a row would derail the Washington Commanders momentum this season, but it may be inevitable thanks to an “absurd” challenge facing the team because of an “inexplicable” quirk of the NFL schedule.

Those were the words used by Al Galdi of The Washington Post after the Commanders were beaten 28-27 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. That defeat occurred on Sunday, November 10, just four days before the Commanders travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quick turnaround is a challenge for a beaten-up team again being made to wait for a bye week, according to Galdi. He pointed out “The #Commanders are running on fumes right now. Banged-up big time. Next game is in just four days. The absolute latest that an NFL team can have a bye is Week 14. Washington this season inexplicably has a Week 14 bye for a third consecutive season. Absurd.”

It is odd the Commanders have been given a rest week at the same time, so late in a season, so often. The challenge is obvious for a rebuilding team lacking depth and quality at key positions.

Fortunately, the Commanders are able to welcome back one key starter ahead of the trip to Philadelphia.

Commanders Showing Wear and Tear Before Eagles Clash

Those deficiencies increase the burden on core players on both sides of the ball. Players like star first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has may be hitting the rookie wall.

Daniels completed just 50 percent of his passes against the Steelers. His inaccuracy prompted Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin to downplay the hype for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In fairness to Daniels, he wasn’t helped by a struggling wide receiver corps lacking consistency beyond primary target Terry McLaurin. The running game has also suffered while lead workhorse Brian Robinson Jr. has been nursing a knee injury.

There are at least as many holes defensively, particularly along the line. Losing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and rookie edge-rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste to injured reserve has limited how often head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. can rotate up front.

The secondary needed help, so Quinn and general manager Adam Peters traded for a four-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, Marshon Lattimore is set to miss a second-straight game because of a hamstring problem, per Galdi’s colleague Nicki Jhabvala.

They are dealing with some injuries, but the Commanders are healthy enough at core positions to beat the Eagles. Especially with an important figure returning to the backfield.

Brian Robinson Jr. Return Can Ease Schedule Problem

The Commanders have been trying to cobble a running game together in Robinson’s absence. The trio of Austin Ekeler, veteran backup Jeremy McNichols and practice squad member Chris Rodriguez Jr. have had varying degrees of success.

That should change after Robinson was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, November 13. He’s active for Thursday Night Football, according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Robinson is the consistent bell-cow back offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s system needs. Having a potent running game back to full strength can help the Commanders reverse a worrying trend.

It involves the Commanders suffering two of their three losses against teams with winning records, the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The inference is clear. The Commanders are good enough to beat struggling opponents, but not quite ready to hang with the strongest in the league.

That’s a concern, but it’s worth pointing out there are only two games against teams with winning records on the schedule after Week 11. One is a return contest with the Eagles at Northwest Stadium in Week 16, a clash sure to decide who wins the East.

The other involves the Commanders hosting the Atlanta Falcons, 6-4 at the time of writing, a week later. While the composition of their schedule might be leaving the Commanders stretched, the strength of it still favor’s Quinn team.