Todd McShay Takes Dig at Commanders Rookie QB’s Recent Play

When it comes to evaluating talent ahead of the NFL draft, few opinions are as valued as that of longtime NFL draft expert Todd McShay.

That’s why Washington Commanders fans might want to take it under advisement when McShay took a slight dig at rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and his recent play on an episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” on November 4 during a discussion on possible NFC contenders.

Washington is off to a 7-2 start and in first place in the NFC East Division — the franchise’s best start to a season since 1996.

“You know, Jayden Daniels has come back to earth a little bit, but is still dynamite,” McShay said. “But (Washington) is a good football team. If I’m crystal balling it, I think San Fran has a good chance to be better at the end of the year. Minnesota scares me. I think they’re a damn good football team.”

McShay was laid off by ESPN after 17 years with the network as part of massive, companywide cutbacks in June 2023. He’s returning to the coverage realm with a new podcast on The Ringer — where Russillo’s podcast lives — as the host of “The McShay Show” podcast focused on college football and the NFL draft.

McShay was on point with his evaluation of Daniels before the 2024 draft, where he went No. 2 overall to the Commanders. McShay’s evaluation had Daniels on the same level as USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

“I believe Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are 1a and 1b in this year’s QB class… and evaluators from multiple teams I’ve spoken with agree,” McShay wrote on his official X account on March 5.

Closer Look at Daniels’ Play in Recent Weeks

It’s worth looking to see if McShay is right and if there really are signs of Daniels hitting a “rookie wall” midway through the season.

Through 8 games essentially — Daniels only played 1 series in a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 — the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is 163-for-228 passing (71.5 percent) for 1,945 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 459 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

If you’re looking for an area of his game where things have fallen off for Daniels, it might be in running the ball. While Daniels has 4 rushing touchdown on the season, he hasn’t run for a score since a Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels was also hurt running the ball on the first play from scrimmage against the Panthers, when he landed awkwardly after a 47-yard run.

Daniels Could Be First Rookie NFL MVP Since ’57

Daniels’ play has him firmly entrenched in the conversation for NFL Most Valuable Player, where a win would make him the first rookie MVP since Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown in 1957.

“I’ve been waiting for somebody to make an argument to change my mind (about MVP),” ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth said on October 30. “You normally protect rookie quarterbacks. And rookie quarterbacks who have good seasons are quarterbacks that you don’t ask much from. They’re asking everything from (Daniels).”