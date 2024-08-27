Former Commanders Starting QB Awaiting NFL Fate

The Washington Commanders have had few memorable quarterbacks in recent memory. One of the most memorable was Taylor Heinicke, who started for the Commanders in a playoff game following the 2020 season before becoming the team’s primary starter for the next 2 seasons.

Now, Heinicke is waiting on his NFL fate to be determined with the Atlanta Falcons as NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players on Aug. 27.

Heinicke signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Falcons in March 2023 and backed up Desmond Ridder, who flamed out as Heinicke became the starter late in the year. Heinicke was presumed to be the backup to free-agent signee Kirk Cousins in 2024 until the Falcons shocked the football world and drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.

From Undrafted to Starting NFL Quarterback

Heinicke was the FCS National Freshman of the Year at Old Dominion in 2011 then won the Walter Payton Award as the nation’s best FCS player in 2012. He continued to shine as ODU transitioned from FCS to the FBS, playing as an independent in 2013 and in Conference USA in 2014.

Wherever Heinicke was at, he balled out. He ended his college career with 14,959 passing yards, 1,320 rushing yards and 154 total touchdowns (132 passing, 22 rushing).

After going undrafted in 2015, Heinicke spent four seasons as a backup or practice squad player for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers before he was out of football completely by 2019.

Heinicke was in the middle of taking classes to finish his engineering degree at ODU when he signed with the Commanders in Dec. 2020. After an injury to starter Alex Smith, he wound up starting a 31-23 NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and turned heads with his play, throwing for 304 yards and 1 touchdown while rushing for another score.

TAYLOR HEINICKE SHOWS OFF HIS WHEELS FOR SIX 💨 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GvJpLhZz1Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

In 2021, Heinicke took over as the starter for the Commanders after Ryan Fitzpatrick was hurt in the season opener and ended up starting 15 games and going 7-8. He began 2022 as the backup to Carson Wentz and went 5-3-1 in 9 starts after Wentz fractured his finger in Week 6.

In 2023, Heinicke went 1-3 in 4 starts for the Falcons after Ridder was benched late in the season.

Heinicke: Atlanta Has ‘Best Roster I’ve Been Part of’

Heinicke was making his case publicly for the Falcons to keep 3 quarterbacks — something that would probably be smart considering the injury history of Cousins and Penix Jr.

Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles tendon in 2023. Penix Jr. tore his ACL twice during his college career.

“I would love to be a part of the Falcons,” Heinicke told the Falcons’ official website. “I think this is probably the best roster I’ve been a part of when you look at it from top to bottom. I think (head coach Raheem Morris) is building something special here, and I would love to be a part of it.”

Heinicke, 29, went 20-of-44 passing for 206 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in 3 preseason games.