Commanders Named Trade Destination for Potential $70 Million WR

It’s no secret the Washington Commanders are going to be a major player in the offseason — that’s what happens when you have an estimated $101.3 million in salary cap space available and you just made a surprise run to the postseason.

It’s also not a secret that the Commanders are going to be in the market for an elite wide receiver to play alongside Terry McLaurin and catch passes from superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels.

While free agency is definitely a route to take, the Commanders might also be able to make moves via a trade, with Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listing Washington as one of the possible trade destinations for disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson, who is just 24 years old, has been one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers over his first 3 seasons despite playing on one of the NFL’s worst teams and has over 1,000 receiving yards all 3 seasons.

Wilson, Rodgers at Odds Since Training Camp Spat

A heated argument between Wilson and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at training camp kicked off what’s been another disastrous season in New York, where the records stands at 4-12 with 1 game remaining in the regular season.

The Jets’ streak of 14 seasons without a postseason berth is also the longest in North American professional sports.

While Wilson and Rodgers may have butted heads, the true blow to the wide receiver’s relationship with the Jets may have come when they traded for wide receiver Davante Adams, who was Rodgers’ top target during his time with the Green Bay Packers.