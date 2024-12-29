Jets Star Could Request Trade if Aaron Rodgers Returns: Insider

If the New York Jets keep Aaron Rodgers in 2025 it could come with massive consequences.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said, “[Garrett] Wilson has not requested a trade, but if Rodgers is back, that is one of the options for how to proceed.”

The beef between Rodgers and Wilson stems back from a “blowup” in training camp between the two according to Rapoport.

Wilson is “frustrated” and has been openly wondering “what else he can do to fix the relationship [with Rodgers],” Rapoport added.

The Rodgers Decision Got Easier in Week 17

Rapoport initially labeled it a “long shot” that Rodgers would return in 2025 a few weeks back. However, his recent uptick in play has made things more interesting.

All of that came crashing back down to Earth in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets got blown out 40-8 and Rodgers was benched before the game was over. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Jets inserted Tyrod Taylor into the contest.

Rodgers finished the day with 112 passing yards, he didn’t score a touchdown, threw two interceptions, was sacked four times, and finished with a 44 QBR.

This was by far his worst game of the season and in theory, makes it a lot easier to move on from him this offseason.

An Easy Decision For Jets if Reporting is Accurate

The Jets could face an ultimatum this offseason: Rodgers or Wilson.

If that is what is presented, this should be an easy decision.

Rodgers is 41 years of age and he may have one more year left in him. Wilson is 24 and hasn’t even reached the prime of his career yet.

If you’re the Jets you have to stick with your talented young wideout. On Sunday, December 29 Wilson became just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

The others who have accomplished that feat include: Odell Beckham Jr, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Michael Thomas.

Wilson also made some team history in Week 17. Wilson has put together three straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to start his career. He became the first Jets player to string three such seasons together since George Sauer who did that from 1966-68.