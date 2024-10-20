Mother of Commanders’ Superstar QB Gives 2-Word Injury Update

Leave it to mom to make everybody feel better.

After an injury scare in the first quarter of a Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers, the mother of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped quell the fears of fans with a 2-word update on her son on her X account.

“He’s fine #httc,” Daniel’s mother, Regina Jackson, wrote on her X account on October 20 after Daniels had to leave the game with what appeared to be a rib injury.

Daniels may have hurt himself on the first offensive play of the game for the Commanders, when he reeled off a 47-yard run but landed awkwardly on the tackle at the end of the run. Daniels continued to play in obvious discomfort before he was taken to the locker room for tests and was visibly upset, slamming his helmet on the ground before being led away.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport quote-tweeted Jackson with “Initial tests” followed by the thumbs-up emoji on his official X account.

Daniels was replaced by veteran backup Marcus Mariota in his first game action of the 2024 regular season. Mariota went 5-of-9 passing for 75 yards with 1 touchdown pass as the Commanders went up 27-0 at halftime.

Daniels returned to the sideline wearing street clothes in the second half.

Reaction to Daniels’ Injury on Social Media

The reaction to Daniels’ injury was swift on social media, led by a former Washington quarterback and, like Daniels, a former Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in Robert Griffin III.

Griffin had his NFL career defined by devastating knee injuries he suffered at the end of his rookie year — the same year he was named 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and named to his only Pro Bowl.

“For the love of God please let Jayden Daniels be okay,” Griffin wrote on his official X account, followed by the prayer hands emoji.

Other fans on social media tried to make light of the moment — not in a cruel way — in hopes that Daniels would be OK, including memes of Mr. Miyagi healing Daniel LaRusso in the locker room before the All-Valley Tournament finals in “The Karate Kid” saying “Only one man can bring Jayden Daniels back on the field,” from X user FSUBrando and the popular meme of a fake x-ray showing pit bulls inside of someone’s chest saying: “Leaked: x-ray of Jayden Daniels’ ribs” from X user Salamanca Beekeeper.

Daniels Has Taken the NFL by Storm

If you haven’t been paying to the NFL for the first part of the 2024 regular season, the apoplectic nature of the reaction to Daniels’ injury was triggered by the fact he’s been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks through the first 6 weeks of the season.

Through the first 6 games of his career, Daniels has led the Commanders to a surprising 4-2 record as they try to win their first playoff game since 2005, including being named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Week 5 times, NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for September and NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3.

Daniels also set the NFL rookie single-game completion percentage (91.3 percent) in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.