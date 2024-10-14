Jayden Daniels Given New Name by Ravens All-Pro After Commanders Loss

Just call Jayden Daniels ‘the truth’ from now on. That’s the new name given to the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback by Baltimore Ravens All-Pro middle linebacker Roquan Smith.

He gave Daniels the moniker as part of praise for the first-year signal-caller who came up just short at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6. The Commanders were beaten 30-23 on Sunday, October 13, despite Daniels throwing a pair of touchdowns to Terry McLaurin.

While he couldn’t get the win, Daniels earned the respect of decorated Ravens players like Smith and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Smith, a two-time, first-team All-Pro, told reporters, “Washington is in good hands. I think the guy is … He’s the truth,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

There’s no shame in playing a red-hot Ravens team on a four-game winning streak close. Daniels consistently made plays against an experienced and rugged defense.

In the process, he gained a fan in fellow Heisman Trophy winner Jackson.

Lamar Jackson Is a Fan of Jayden Daniels

Daniels had been eager to avoid comparisons with Jackson in the build-up to this game. Even so, the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft will likely welcome his opposite number’s kind words now the dust has settled.

Jackson declared Daniels “deserves all the hype he’s getting. He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He’s been proving it. His rookie season – first six games he’s been playing amazing,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

That’s high praise when Daniels couldn’t keep pace with Jackson in Baltimore. While the reigning MVP threw for 323 yards with just six incompletions, Daniels went 24 of 35 for 269 yards and took three sacks.

His numbers weren’t as good, but Daniels still made believers out of the Ravens thanks to his coolness under fire and intelligence in key moments.

Jayden Daniels Showed Ravens Wisdom Beyond His Years

Daniels didn’t have the support of a prolific, Derrick Henry-led running game the way Jackson did. Nor did the Commanders’ QB1 have as many productive pass-catchers at his disposal.

Those deficiencies didn’t stop Daniels from making big plays in clutch situations. None more so than when he found McLaurin for his second touchdown, this one on fourth-and-goal in the final quarter.

As B/R Gridiron put it, “9 for 9 on 4th down this year. JAYDEN DANIELS IS HIM.”

The throw not only showcased outstanding ball placement. It also demonstrated Daniels’ calm and fearlessness in pressure-packed moments.

That combination has Daniels playing like anything but a rookie. So does the savvy football play he made that had former NFL QB and current Fox Sports analyst Chase Daniels proclaiming, “This is NEXT LEVEL QB play we are seeing….his processing is off the charts.”

Fellow quarterbacks applauding Daniels for his aptitude with the finer points of the game is encouraging. So is Smith respecting the talents of a young player who still has a long way to develop.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Smith is the quarterback of his defense and one of the best on-field signal-callers in football. His endorsement lets Commanders fans know Daniels is not only good now, but he’s going to get better and better.