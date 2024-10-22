Marcus Mariota Defends Commanders’ Play Call Linked to Jayden Daniels Injury

Designed quarterback runs are fun for Marcus Mariota, even if one might have led to Washington Commanders’ rookie sensation Jayden Daniels suffering a rib injury that leaves his status for Week 8 uncertain.

Backup QB Mariota made his feelings clear on the risk of taking off to run, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post: “I’ve been in a variety of different offenses, but this one’s been really fun for me because I get to do that, and I get to be a part of the game. When you’re sitting under center, and you’re handing the ball off, you kind of feel a little distant from it. So, for me Specifically to be able to get some of these designed runs, you feel like you’re part of the game, and you can kind of get into a flow.”

Daniels was withdrawn during the first quarter of the 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. He’d been involved in a fairly hefty collision at the end of a designated QB run.

As Ben Standig of The Athletic put it, “Nobody knew or would admit to knowing when Jayden got hurt postgame. It seemed apparent it occurred on the 46-yard run with the awkward finish. On the next play, he grabbed at his ribs following the handoff.”

Daniels getting hurt on an intended run will raise questions about the wisdom of exposing a 210-pound signal-caller to more hits than necessary. Yet, one Commanders analyst believes the play against the Panthers was the right call, and there’s no good reason to limit Daniels’ value as a runner.

QB Run Game Still an Asset for Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota

It’s easy to be critical of a play that put the future of the franchise in harm’s way, but running the ball effectively is a staple of Daniels’ game. He amassed 1,134 yards on the ground during his final season at LSU, and Daniels has already scampered for 372 yards and four touchdowns through six-plus games in the pros.

Daniels being such a threat on the deck puts defenses in a bind. It keeps opponents guessing and playing slow, while also opening up the play-action passing game for a first-year passer with awesome arm talent.

The benefits of keeping Daniels’ rushing threat viable are obvious. They are why Commanders analyst Mark Bullock, formerly of The Athletic and The Washington Post, also defended the called run against the Panthers.

Responding to a post from Burgundy Blog questioning “how willing they are to admit he got hurt on a called zone-read,” Bullock pointed out why the play worked.

He noted, “That called play got him 50 yards down the field untouched. People are too worried about the QB run game in my opinion. It adds so much to the offense and as long as the QB reads things well and protects himself when he keeps it, it’s a perfectly safe scheme.”

In addition, Bullock also detailed designed QB runs “are typically called with an out for the QB to get to if it’s not a premier look. But the basic read-option stuff is perfectly safe.”

Letting Daniels use his legs should be a feature of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s system, but the rewards come at a cost. In this case, the potential for the Commanders to be without their primary playmaker for the next game against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Dan Quinn revealed Daniels is “week-to-week” after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the injury “is not considered to be serious but does require treatment and monitoring throughout the week, sources say.”

Jayden Daniels is officially “week-to-week,” per coach Dan Quinn. “We're hopeful he could play.” But there are real unknowns and they’ll be cautious. Safe to say, the showdown between Daniels and Caleb Williams is in doubt. https://t.co/iqHfAevfKU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024

Being without Daniels would mean more work for Mariota. The veteran thrived against Carolina, and Kingsbury’s designed QB run game also suits Mariota, but there’s a broader debate about Daniels running.

Commanders Still Face Doubts About Jayden Daniels’ Durability

This injury prompts questions about Daniels’ ability to withstand prolonged punishment as a rushing quarterback. Those questions have been prevalent from the moment the Commanders selected Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Parallels were quickly drawn between Daniels and Robert Griffin III, another dual-threat QB who went second overall to Washington back in 2012. Griffin bossed the league, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, until a brutal knee injury suffered against the Seattle Seahawks ultimately derailed his career.

Like Griffin, Daniels used dual-threat skills to win the Heisman Trophy and make a fast start to life in the pros. Yet, this Commanders coaching staff has been keen for Daniels to do a better job of protecting himself.

Quinn hasn’t hid his desire to see his QB1 slide or use the sideline to avoid contact. He had the option to break to the perimeter against the Panthers, but Daniels didn’t make that choice.

Ultimately, this is a process. It’s a balancing act between unleashing the full repertoire of Daniels’ athletic talents, but also managing his exposure to hits.