Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Admits He’s ‘Still Learning’ After Mistake vs. Dolphins

e knows he made a faux pas, but Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels admits he’s still learning when to keep running and when to go to ground or seek the safety of the sideline. The issue came up when Daniels scrambled for 13 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of 2024 NFL preseason.

Daniels passed up the chance to hit the deck or take the sideline. Instead, he took a hit, leaving head coach Dan Quinn visibly frustrated while reminding his would-be franchise QB to protect himself, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Jayden Daniels immediately turned to Dan Quinn on the sideline after running for 13 yards and not sliding. He knew. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g0unNTxMbo — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2024

While the exchange between coach and player was generally good-natured, Quinn will know how important it is for Daniels to avoid unnecessary hits. The art of discretion is something the second-overall pick in this year’s draft is still getting to grips with.

Daniels spoke to reporters after the Commanders were beaten 13-6 on Saturday, August 17. He said “it’s a constant battle between me and him (Quinn). It’s a fine line between knowing when to take your chances and when to get down,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports.

The Heisman Trophy winner was then asked by Finlay how he’ll strike the right balance once the games matter. He replied, “still learning. God blessed me with a gift, I don’t want to take that away. I know that they don’t want it to be taken away.”

Daniels’ rushing skills are indeed a gift, but it won’t keep giving if he lands on the treatment table because of too many hits. It’s a tricky line to traverse and one Washington have been on the wrong side of with a highly-touted, dual-threat signal-caller in the past.

Commanders Need Jayden Daniels to Accelerate Learning

Turning Daniels loose on the ground is a weapon defenses will fear. The Commanders can’t waste the threat, but the smart ploy is to make select use of the rookie’s running talents.

Like they did when Daniels kept the ball on a read-option to scramble for his first pro touchdown against the New York Jets in Washington’s opening exhibition game.

Jayden Daniels keeps it for the TD on his opening drive 🔥 @JayD__5 📱: Stream #WASvsNYJ on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HbRsYFo9m6 — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can design more plays for Daniels to trust his feet in special situations. Yet, the Commanders’ staff still needs the co-operation of Daniels not to run in key moments, or else be savvy enough to avoid excess contact in general moments.

He’s already be warned by a veteran teammate not to take needless chances. Daniels has heard similar warnings from the moment he was drafted.

Not only would more selective running keep Daniels healthy. It will also help the 23-year-old focus on refining his game as a passer at this level.

The early signs are positive Daniels can be a first-class thrower in the NFL. An impressive 83.3 completion percentage was clocked against the Dolphins by Pro Football Focus.

Jayden Daniels vs the Dolphins: 🎯 10/12

🎯 83.3% completion rate

🎯 91 total yards

🎯 93.8 passer rating pic.twitter.com/zIvBswv4oR — PFF (@PFF) August 18, 2024

The Commanders will benefit more in the long-term from Daniels’ arm talent than his big-play potential in the running game. So Quinn needs to stay on his starter to be smart.

Dan Quinn Must Continue Preaching Caution to Jayden Daniels

Quinn is so far content to laugh off Daniels’ competitive desire and the associated risks. The coach confirmed Daniels is in “double secret probation” after he declined to slide, prompting Finlay to note Quinn has “gone from Top Gun to Animal House” with his cinematic references.

Popular culture quips like these may make for entertaining press conferences, but the entertainment value would soon decline if Daniels is involved in too many collision during the regular season.

That scenario would be eerily reminiscent of the last time the franchise used the No. 2 pick on a Heisman Trophy-winning, mobile quarterback. Robert Griffin III took the league by storm in 2012, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the physical toll ultimately proved too much, and Griffin was out of the job by 2014.

Daniels can avoid the same fate if he learns to swerve a few hits and carefully choose his moments to go for broke.