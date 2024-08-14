Commanders Sign Record-Setting Big Ten QB

The Washington Commanders aren’t going to break the rhythm they’ve had in the quarterback room throughout training camp.

The Commanders moved quickly to sign another quarterback after undrafted free agent Sam Hartman went down with a shoulder injury in the preseason-opening loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 10.

According to a report from Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., the Commanders are bringing in veteran Trace McSorley on a free-agent contract.

“The Commanders are working toward signing QB Trace McSorley ahead of Saturday night’s preseason game in Miami,” Paulsen wrote on his official X account on Aug. 14. “Sam Hartman is likely out which means McSorley could even play against the Dolphins.”

The move would keep the Commanders’ quarterback room at four players with rookie Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and McSorley.

Washington returns to preseason action on Aug. 17 with a road game against the Miami Dolphins.

McSorley: Big Ten Star to NFL Journeyman QB

McSorley is no stranger to the Commanders. He starred at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, where the Commanders have their team headquarters, before playing college football at Penn State.

McSorley went 31-9 over three seasons as the starter at Penn State from 2016 to 2018, leading Penn State to a Big Ten championship and Fiesta Bowl win.

McSorley was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and left school with Penn State records for career total offense (11,596 yards), single-season passing yards (3,617), single-season passing touchdowns (29) and single-season total touchdowns (39).

He was also the inspiration for a song by rapper Matty Fresh — “Trace McSorley” — that generated over 8 million views on YouTube.

McSorley, 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds, was drafted in the 6th round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and is on his sixth team in six seasons. That includes stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He made his lone career start in 2022 with the Cardinals, going 24-for-45 passing for 217 yards, no touchdowns and 1 interception in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The main connection for McSorely to the Commanders is current Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was Arizona’s head coach in 2022 and is already well-versed in his offensive schemes.

Commanders Trying to Establish Depth at QB

While the Commanders finally have what seems like a franchise quarterback in rookie Daniels, they still need to establish depth. While Daniels promises to be one of the NFL’s most electric dual-threat quarterbacks from the jump, he’s also only 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and might not be able to sustain the physical punishment of a 17-game schedule.

Mariota is a former No. 2 overall draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner like Daniels who signed a 1-year, $6 million contract with the Commanders in March 2024 after spending 2023 as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Driskel is 1-11 as an NFL starter through his first 8 seasons, with the 1 win coming with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. Driskel was 7-of-15 passing for 87 yards and had 3 carries for 23 yards in the Commanders’ preseason opener against the Jets. Hartman was 8-of-13 passing for 83 yards along with 2 carries for 15 yards.