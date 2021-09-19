Pele’s Health Continues To Alarm Football World

After suffering a slight regression in his health on Friday, all signs are pointing to an improvement in the health of the iconic footballer, Pele.

The 80-year-old legend returned to the hospital and appeared as if he was smiling in multiple pictures that were posted on his social media platforms that seem to indicate that he was in good spirits.

The former Santos player was smiling in some images and in a video posted by his daughter on her Instagram account while he was undergoing physical therapy.

Kely Nascimento has been posting images in the last few hours showing who her father is progressing over at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

“Today there were two steps”, she wrote where she added a video of Pele on a recumbent bike in his room. The purpose of this video is to show the therapy he is going through in order to help his mobility.

Official Statement Was Posted On His Instagram Account

The official platforms of the three-time World Cup winner gave an update on his current status.

My friends, I am still recovering very well. Today I received visits from family members and I continue to smile every day. Thank you for all the love I get from you.

Pele’s daughter also shared a picture of a nurse shaving her father while she is at his side.

Pele’s Health

Pele was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital back on August 31 as he was scheduled to undergo a series of routine exams. These were postponed due to the pandemic.

He then had to remain admitted after they found a suspected tumor in his colon. He would undergo surgery on September 4 and spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit.

In the past week, it was announced that he was transferred out of the ICU. In the following the move and he said that “we would be together soon”. Unfortunately, a case of acid reflux created a problem forcing him to return to the ICU.

Hospital Statement

According to the latest medical update from the hospital, his improvement was interrupted because of a “brief respiratory instability”, according to Globo. He then had to go into Semi-Intensive Care, but his daughter Kely was in charge of calming people via her social media.

Pele’s health in the past few years has deteriorated due to issues that he has dealt with in his back, hips and knees. These problems have significantly reduced the amount of mobility that he has. Back in 2012, the former player had to undergo hip replacement surgery and in the past few years has been confined to a wheelchair while significantly reducing the amount of public appearances

This is all in addition to the kidney (he only has one) and prostate issues that he has dealt with in the past few years.

