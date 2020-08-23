Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 11 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 11 airs Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Public Displays of Contention,” reads, “Angela refuses to submit to Michael’s family. Colt reveals he’s been lying to Jess. Elizabeth’s family finds out what Andrei has been hiding. Asuelu’s family pushes Kalani over the edge. Larissa requests money for a dramatic change.”



Elizabeth’s Family Continue Prying Into Andrei’s Past & Call Moldovan Cuisine ‘Peasant Food’

Following a big fight between Andrei and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie during a previous episode of the show, the reality star’s family believes Andrei is hiding something. Instead of forgiving Andrei for his outburst and moving on, Charlie and Chuck decide to keep digging into his past, so fans can expect an even bigger falling out between Andrei and his in-laws in the near future.

It’s also clear Elizabeth’s parents and siblings aren’t a fan of Andrei’s native country or his culture. In the clip above, Chuck, Charlie and Elizabeth’s sister Jenn all sit down to eat breakfast and discuss how disgusting they find the food, going as far as to call it “peasant” food because the country is so poor.

The entire clip is pretty cringe worthy, with the family sounding like a group of pretentious American snobs; it also doesn’t bode well for Andrei’s and Elizabeth’s wedding, considering the reality stars plan to serve traditional Moldovan cuisine to their guests. Andrei already doesn’t take kindly to the way his in-laws have been acting since they arrived in Moldova, and if they refuse to eat at the wedding, it might just push the reality star over the edge.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

