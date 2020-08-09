Colt & Jess Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Colt and Jess, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, get into an explosive fight during the August 9 episode of the show. The official Season 5 trailer of Happily Ever After shows Jess shouting at Colt for lying to her before tearing off her shoes and viciously throwing them at her boyfriend across the bed.

The fight began after Jess discovered Colt was still talking to his friend Vanessa; for those who don’t remember, Debbie stirred the pot during a recent episode of the show and deliberately let it slip that Vanessa was watching the cats, knowing full well that Jess didn’t like Vanessa. Colt had told Jess that he was no longer in contact with Vanessa, so Jess furious that he lied to her.

With Colt and Jess’ issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars these days. Are they still together today or did they go their separate ways? Was Colt’s betrayal the last straw for Jess? Keep reading for details.

Colt & Jess Broke Up in October 2019 & Jess Accused Colt of Sharing Nude Photos of Her as ‘Revenge Porn’

Sneak Peek: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5!Premiering Sunday, June 14th at 8pm ET, Happily Ever After? dives back into the lives of some of 90 Day Fiancé's most popular couples as they continue to test the waters of their relationships while navigating life in America. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-happily-ever-after/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-22T16:07:08Z

According to Starcasm, Colt and Jess were only together for a few short months last year; they got together in June 2019 and were broken up by October. The split was messy and very public, with Jess revealing the shocking details on Instagram shortly after the breakup. The Brazilian bombshell accused her (now) ex-boyfriend of sharing provocative photos of her naked body with one of his friends, who informed Jess about incident. Jess claimed Colt used the photos as “revenge porn” to humiliate her and she threatened to take legal action.

“I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!” Jess wrote on her Instagram stories at the time. “Enough, I can’t take it anymore! I’ll tell you the whole truth…no woman needs to go through this.” You can read her full post below:

Hello everyone, I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance. Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him. I know revanche p*rn [sic] is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you.

Jess also shared the screenshots of the DM conversation with Colt’s friend Sena, who claimed Colt had showed him naked photos of Jess shortly after they broke up. According to Starcasm, the pictures featured the reality star posing in the nude in front of a bathroom mirror.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Jess Claims Colt Was Psychologically Abusive & Larissa Shared Her Post as a Show of Support

Jess further elaborated on the breakup in another lengthy Instagram statement, where she alleged Colt was abusive during their relationship. The post reads, “Don’t be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I’m going through this, if I don’t speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered.”

The statement continued, “Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let’s get together, let’s empathize! We are in 2020 where we women… [have] rights! In the middle of 2020, we can’t leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!”

Jess also tagged Colt’s ex-wife Larissa in the post, who promptly shared the post on her own page as a show of support. “Just reposting to help my Brazilian friend,” Larissa wrote at the time, according to Starcasm.

According to Reality TV World, Jess went on to date musician Brian Hanvey following the breakup, while Colt started dating Vanessa, the very same woman Jess didn’t trust around Colt. It’s unclear if either of the stars are still dating their respective partners today (or anyone else for that matter), and they likely won’t confirm anything until the season wraps up, so fans will just have to stay tuned to see how everything plays out in the end.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle Files Restraining Order Against Husband Paul

