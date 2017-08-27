Kevin White Fantasy: Bears WR to Own After Cameron Meredith Injury

The injuries keep coming as Bears receiver Cameron Meredith was carted off the field during preseason action. According to NFL.com, the Bears fear Meredith tore his ACL, which would put his season in jeopardy. All this leaves a massive opportunity for Kevin White to take advantage of the opening.

With Markus Wheaton battling injuries throughout the preseason along with Victor Cruz fighting to make the team, White is the wide receiver to own in Chicago.

What you get with White is anyone’s guess, but so much of fantasy football is about opportunity. White’s young career has been plagued by injuries. Fans have to go back to his days at West Virginia to find footage of what the receiver is capable of doing. The Bears coaching staff even had White watch footage similar to the video below to serve as a reminder of his talent level.

Last year, fantasy owners took a gamble on White starting around round eight and were disappointed as he missed most of the season with an injury. According to Fantasy Pros, White has an ADP of 191 which has him just barely getting drafted at the end of the 15th round in 12-team leagues. Given this data was taken before Meredith’s injury, his ADP is likely to rise.

Where would I feel comfortable taking a flyer on White? I would start looking at White anywhere from rounds ten until the end of the draft. In 12-team leagues, wide receivers like Kenny Britt, Mike Wallace, John Brown and Adam Thielen are being selected at similar spots.

Even though I have been burned before by White, I am willing to take another chance on a young receiver who could end up being the Bears WR1. As long as you are okay cutting White if he under-performs or sustains another injury, he is worth the risk of taking a chance on his upside as long as he has a reasonable price tag.