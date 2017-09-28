Bears vs. Packers Live Stream: How to Watch on Amazon

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers on Thursday night? The game will be broadcast on NFL Network and CBS, but if you want to watch a live stream, the easiest way is to do it through Amazon Prime.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to this page to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch via streaming device on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial and begin watching immediately.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can click here to start watching.

If you want to watch via your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick, just click on the “Thursday Night Football” banner at the top of the home page on your device. If you want to watch via a tablet or different streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Note that watching on your phone is limited to the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

With Amazon Prime, there are a number of different free trials you can sign up for that will allow you to watch Thursday night’s contest:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and tonight’s game. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and NFL games, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial. You can click here to sign up

Once you’ve signed up, you can click here to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Note that watching on your phone is limited to the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer.

Alternate Option: CBS All Access

With the game also being televised on CBS, you can watch a live stream via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month.

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching CBS on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app

5. You can only watch NFL games on CBS on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Alternate Option: Fubo TV

With the game also being televised on NFL Network, you can also watch a live stream via Fubo TV‘s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is usually $34.99 per month but is being offered for $19.99 for the first two months.

Here’s the rundown of what’s included and how to sign up:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NFL Network on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. Watching on your phone is limited to the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer.