Victoria Fuller’s Marriages & Affair Rumors According to Peter Weber’s Ex

Victoria Fuller has been at the center of some serious controversies throughout her time on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Since the very beginning of the season, rumors have been swirling around the reality star, from accusations of being a “homewrecker” who was involved with her married friends’ husbands, to issues involving a questionable photoshoot that some believed promoted the “White Lives Matter” campaign.

During last week’s “Hometown Dates” episode of the show, Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence also showed up to stir the pot, just before Weber was set to meet Fuller’s family. Pence warned Weber about Fuller’s controversial dating reputation in Virginia Beach, which led to an explosive confrontation between the Weber and Fuller later in the episode.

So what exactly did Pence tell Weber about Fuller? How does Pence know Fuller to begin with, and what did she have to say about her reputation? Here’s what we know:

Pence Warned Weber About Fuller’s Reputation as Somebody Who Breaks Up Relationships

Pence flagged Weber down just after he and Fuller went their separate ways to get ready for dinner with Fuller’s parents during last week’s episode. Weber was surprised to see his ex, and the two chatted for a minute before Pence opened up about Fuller’s reputation.

“Can I give you some advice? Just be careful,” Pence, whose face was blurred out during the episode, tells Weber. “I’m from here and I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. So that’s really all I’ll say but I know that you’re a great guy and I don’t think you deserve what you’re on a date with right now.”

Peter looks surprised at her last comment, and asks, “What? You know Victoria?” Pence responds, “I do, I actually used to be friends with her and things happened, probably a couple of months ago, and we’re just not friends anymore. I’ve tried to like, mend the relationship, and – just because we have mutual friends – I’m best friends with one of her friends that was here today, but I just feel like, I want to say this to you ’cause again, I know who you are is a good person, and I don’t think that you deserve that.”

Pence added, “There’s been many relationships broken up because of her and I don’t think it’s a good relationship for you to be in. Again, I know you’re a great guy. Like, we never had any problems, like ever, so that’s all I want to say to you.” He asks her if she realizes how serious these accusations are to him, and she says, “Yeah, I do,” and you make your own decisions, but I would hate to see that come to fruition for you.”

The two hug and say goodbye, and Weber tells the cameras, “That was a complete bomb that just got dropped. I was having the most beautiful time with Victoria today and I’m very confused right now. I honestly don’t know how to go about this.”

Pence’s confession set off a fair bit of drama between Fuller and Weber, just before Weber was set to meet her parents. The two got into a pretty heated argument outside of her house, and appeared to break things off. Fuller got angry and defensive (what a surprise!) and walked away crying, while Weber stood awkwardly in the street and watched her go; he eventually left without meeting her family. You can check out the full clip above (although SPOILER ALERT! Weber and Fuller did reconcile afterward).

Pence Says She Went on The Bachelor To Give a Voice to the Women Whose Relationships Fuller Allegedly Ruined

Pence recently opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Fuller and the history the two have in Virginia Beach. According to the publication, Pence met Fuller through a mutual friend, and although they spent a lot of time together, they weren’t exactly close.

“Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria,” she explained. “And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.” She added that their first encounter involved Fuller telling Pence that she was going to “slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

The two quickly had a falling out after Fuller was cast on the show, according to Us Weekly. Pence claims Fuller became very self-centered in the weeks leading up to her appearance on The Bachelor, and Pence wanted to cut all ties with the reality star. “She’s like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So that just really rubbed me the wrong way,” Pence told Us Weekly. “And from then on … I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.’”

According to Distractify, after Fuller was cast on the show and Pence realized she might become seriously involved her Weber, she knew she needed to take action. The publication reports that Pence wanted to speak with Weber on behalf of the women whose marriages Fuller allegedly ruined, in order to set the record straight and help her ex-boyfriend make an informed decision about the woman he was dating.

You can read more about Pence's relationship with Fuller by clicking here, and check out Reality Steve's full spoilers about Fuller below. Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC.

