Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 10 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 10 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The five couples featured on the new season include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “I Want You to Want Me,” reads, “As five pairs of newlyweds adjust to married life in their own ways, the group attends a cooking class together. And while passion heats up between some couples, one couple completely melts down.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 10 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers for tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Michael & Meka Are Still Struggling to Find Common Ground

Michael and Meka are still struggling to get on the same page with their marriage when it comes to communication, vulnerability and expressing what they need from one another, according to a sneak peak of tonight’s episode.

The clip above shows the two, who have already had an incredibly rocky relationship this season, arguing once again over what they expect from one another moving forward. Meka asks Michael to specifically tell her what he needs from her, and when he expresses that he wants her to be more “vulnerable,” she pushes him to explain what that means to him.

“I told you what I need from you, so can you pinpoint exactly, like specifically, what you need from me?” Meka asks Michael, who responds, “I mean, this is a conversation we’ve already had several times. I need you to be a little bit more vulnerable.” Meka cuts Michael off and shouts, “HOW?” and tells him she’s “tired of him saying the same stuff.”

“Specific. Do you know what that means? Specific. How can I be more vulnerable for you? What are things specifically that you would like me to do?” Michael tells her that he needs her to “communicate better” and to “not have this disposition when we have this conversation.”

The two go back and forth for three full minutes talking in circles about what Michael wants from Meka while Meka gets more and more frustrated when Michael isn’t specific enough for her. The clip ends on a tense note, with Meka storming away from the kitchen table and Michael leaving the house. He tells the cameras that “this is just too much, I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t like when she gets like this and I don’t want to do this right now.”

Brandon & Taylor Are Still at Odds About Their Relationship

Last week’s episode gave viewers a sneak peek of what to expect tonight, and there is plenty of drama ahead. Although it looks like there will be some fun, intimate moments for a few of the couples (Mindy and Zach are finally starting to make strides toward touching one another), a few of the couples are still spiraling out of control.

The “next on” promo shows Brandon and Taylor speaking with the experts about the issues in their relationship, and Brandon says “I’m done. She was trying to hurt me. I can’t be with someone like that,” while Taylor breaks down sobbing and says, “I just came here to try.” Brandon is clearly over his relationship with Taylor; he notes that “this woman is not here to be married,” so fans can expect plenty of tears, fights and drama between these two tonight.

