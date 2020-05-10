Big Ed & Rose on 90 Day Fiancé: Best Memes, Gifs & Twitter Reactions

Ed Brown stars on the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside his Filipino “queen” Rosemarie Vega. The reality couple has had a rocky relationship all season, fraught with many big fights, some pretty significant lies, and a few cringeworthy requests by Ed.

Ed, who gave himself the nickname “Big Ed” to cope with insecurities about his height, has definitely made an impact on fans; from jokes about his height and the length (and girth) of his neck, to the truly unbelievable things he says to Rose, Ed quickly became the brunt of all the best 90 Day Fiancé jokes, memes and gifs of the season.

Rose made her own impression with viewers as well, with her incredibly animated facial expressions resonating with fans across the globe. Their baffling relationship spawned a plethora of top-notch memes this season, and instead of being hurt or insulted by fans poking fun at them, both reality stars have jumped on board and even shared a few of their favorites.

As Season 4 of Before the 90 Days draws to a close, we’ve decided to round up a few of the best memes, gifs and Twitter reactions of the season to share with readers.

Ed Shares Plenty of the Memes on His Instagram Page

Although fans are obviously making fun of Ed, he has taken the memes and jokes in stride, even sharing a few of his favorites over the last few months. The video above features Ed’s infamous mayo shampoo scene, which a fan spliced in to a Head & Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo commercial. Ed posted the video on his Instagram page on May 1 and captioned the video “Lol…!”

He also shared a photo of two fans posing like Ed and Rose during their first meeting. “A big shout out to the nursing staff at Balboa Navy Medical Center San Diego..!” he captioned the photo below.

Probably my favorite meme that Ed shared, another fan compared him to the Matchmaker in the Disney movie Mulan, who was attempting to evaluate Mulan on her abilities to be a proper bride. “My buddy Richeré keeps finding these and sending them to me, lol love it..!” Ed wrote on Instagram.

He also shared this gem, which features Rose making one of her iconic faces while playing Uno and picking 25 cards instead of kissing Ed.

Fans Have Created a Variety of Their Own Big Ed Memes

Several Twitter users shared their own Head & Shoulders memes, including this epic comparison …

Just found out big ed / no neck ed has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women so I don't feel back for laughing at this meme now pic.twitter.com/NSBrymO0le — 🌺 Emily 🌺 (@OhMyEmz) May 8, 2020

While others compared some of Ed’s scenes to depictions of their own lives:

Me in my boyfriend’s kitchen with his housemates who have definitely heard me getting rallied that morning pic.twitter.com/o0JYtPNxCA — ~ shannon ~ (@shannonmaile_) April 18, 2020

waking up five minutes before my zoom classes pic.twitter.com/qF7yclsiNa — tomás daniel ⚧ (@tomas_o_menos) April 13, 2020

This guy even made an epic Tik Tok video re-make of the awkward scene in which Ed rubbed lotion on Rose’s legs to make her “feel like a queen,” while also asking her to shave her hairy legs.

Here’s another gem poking fun of that scene …

“Shave your legs or KiSs me “ pic.twitter.com/ykOHOtbe7Z — Yellow Frame (@Yellow_Frame) April 9, 2020

Check out a few more of our favorites below:

Rose watering Ed like his neck is going to grow or something 😭 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/DnOUuY7OBI — Laith🇵🇸 (@laithalishious) April 13, 2020

Pocahontas and Rose and

Governator Ratcliffe Big Ed pic.twitter.com/wJsd9bpxo3 — xhathomai (@xhathomai) May 4, 2020

someone said “if big ed and rose had a kid” LMAOO pic.twitter.com/wyOHBGiHCy — ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@uoonzi) April 30, 2020

Rose Joined in the Fun Too & Often Posts Memes Featuring Her Facial Expressions

Rose has been posting a few of her favorite memes on Instagram as well, although it’s not altogether surprising considering her relationship with Ed is so rocky on the show right now. Most of the memes featuring Rose involve her iconic facial expressions, like the one above, where she asks Facebook to add her face as a reaction button.

“Hello guys goodnoon, have a good day!!!!” she captioned the post above. She also added, “@Dear Facebook, Please add this reaction.”

There are dozens of other memes and gifs involving Rose’s reactions to things Ed says and does on the show. Check out our favorites below:

Rose's expressions around ed 😂👌🏻 felt that pic.twitter.com/P06x5TY73z — ً (@JASZMlNEFAREED) April 12, 2020

When you listening to the villain’s speech and they lowkey making a lot of sense pic.twitter.com/SknRgZgehE — Joe 💉 (@shonenjoe) April 17, 2020

Rose and her faces are the best thing to come out of this season. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/mVJ09Py0TL — Wynter (@B_Wynter) May 4, 2020

Ed on 90 day fiancé is so cringy 😂😂😂 everytime the camera cuts to Rose’s face she looks like this #90DayFiance 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FuqfYoZWZw — Chiquita Bonita 🇵🇦 (@AyoTati) May 3, 2020

And this last gem, shared by Rose herself …

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

