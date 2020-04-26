Are Ed & Rose Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Update

Ed and Rose, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a rocky relationship on the show so far, fraught with several arguments, a few lies, and a lot of distrust on Ed’s end. Although both reality stars appeared to be quite smitten with each other in the beginning, things quickly deteriorated after Ed arrived in the Philippines.

From Ed’s concerns that Rose is scamming him for money to his persistent questions about Rose’s dating history, the two have had a few significant confrontations, including one fight where Ed boldly asked Rose to get an STD test (the first in a series of rude, embarrassing things he asks Rose on national television). Ed also had a very hard time adapting to Rose’s living conditions in the Philippines and has come across as being ignorant and disrespectful toward Filipino culture all season.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are they still together or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up for the season? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship:

Ed Said He & Rose Are ‘In a Really Good Place’

Before the 90 Days: Big Ed Says Lies He Told Rosemarie Will Come Back and BITE HIM (Exclusive)ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Big Ed about his relationship with Rosemarie, how the show has impacted his relationship with his daughter and, of course, his mayonnaise hair trick! '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-03-08T13:00:02.000Z

It’s unclear at this time if Ed and Rose are still together today. Contractual obligations to TLC stops the reality stars from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and their Instagram pages don’t reveal much about their love lives at the moment. However, it’s not uncommon for 90 Day stars to keep quiet about their relationships while the show is airing, especially if they have a rocky, tumultuous storyline on the show.

Despite his silence on social media, Ed hinted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and Rose were on friendly terms, but he wouldn’t say if they were still dating at the time. The reality star revealed that he recently moved into a bigger house and that he and Rose are “in a really good place, that’s all I can say.”

Although he sounded optimistic in the interview, we don’t believe they are together any longer (if they even were at the time of the ET interview), based on a recent video Rose shared on Instagram. Keep reading for details.

Rose Called Ed ‘Embarrassing’ in an Instagram Live Video & Claimed He Never Cared About Her

On April 24, Rose took to Instagram to share some insight into her relationship with Ed, and she didn’t hold back. Rose said Ed was “embarrassing,” claimed he never cared about her or her son Prince, and said he lied about sending her gifts. She also accused the reality star of using her to find fame.

“Ed … how dare you,” Rose says in the video. “To make me embarrassed in front of millions of people. He does[n’t] really care of me. He just want to be famous, that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny, all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Every word that come out his mouth is lie. He did not care of me and especially to my son.”

Rose posted the video shortly after last week’s episode aired, which featured Ed taking Rose on a romantic vacation where he showered her with gifts, including a swimsuit and lingerie. However, he also handed her a toothbrush and mouthwash and told Rose she had bad breath, which didn’t sit well with the Filipino reality star. You can read more about the incident by clicking the link below.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

