Lala Kent Sparks Speculation About Possible Romance With Bravo Star

Captain Jason Chambers was an in-demand bachelor at BravoCon 2023, with several female Bravolebrities expressing their interest in the “Below Deck Down Under” captain.

On November 5, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent made a statement of her own when she posted on her Instagram a photo of herself and Chambers together. The two Bravo stars were standing closely together in the photo and the Australian native put his arm around Kent’s waist while she rested her hand on his chest. “Day 3,” Kent captioned the photo with a checkmark.

Chambers posted a similar photo and captioned it, “Awesome day 3 @lalakent.” The photos quickly racked up comments, with Kent’s boasting over 7,000 comments in less than 24 hours. Kate Chastain wrote that they made a “power couple” while RHONY star Brynn Whitfield commented that she was “peanut butter and jealous.”

Along with the photo, a clip from a BravoCon panel captured fans’ attention as it featured Chambers defending Kent from accusations that she was at an afterparty with Tom Sandoval. In the video, James Kennedy accused his VPR co-star Kent of spending time with Sandoval at an afterparty and Kent vehemently denied the claims. Chambers chimed in that he was actually in the elevator with Kent at that time, and she confirmed that she was in the elevator with this “sexy man.”

Jason Chambers Said He Had a ‘Perfect’ Conversation With Lala Kent

Chambers shared in a BravoCon interview with Us Weekly that he had a “perfect” conversation with Kent and said both were “very similar,” including as single parents.

The popular “Below Deck Down Under” captain previously hinted that he was open to getting to know Kent after her name came up during a July 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance. At the time, host Andy Cohen asked chief stew Aesha Scott who he should set Chambers up with from the Bravo world and she said, “Um, I mean I would like to see Lala [Kent] throw him around the room.”

“Captain Jason, are you familiar with Lala Kent?” Cohen asked Chambers. “Definitely,” he answered with a grin as he confirmed that she “floats the boat.”

Several Bravo Stars Expressed Interest in the ‘Below Deck’ Captain

Kent wasn’t the only single Bravolebrity that Chambers met at BravoCon 2023 and many stars revealed that they had their eye on the eligible bachelor.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby shared with The Messenger that she was interested in Chambers and the two had already talked. “We talk about, like, ashrams and yoga and stuff like that. Whatever happens. I’m not rushing it,” she shared.

Meanwhile, RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps said she was interested in Chambers. In one panel at the event, de Lesseps said she’d been “flirting away” with Chambers and Sonja Morgan chimed in that she thought he had a “huge crush” on the Countess.

As for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” both Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais expressed an interest. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais shared that she and Stracke “wanted the same person last night.” Beauvais said she liked his accent and “fancies” him.

In addition to the Housewives, newly single “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard also joked that she was “ready to go down under,” she told Page Six. Her comments came after Chambers revealed to Us Weekly in a game that he “ships” Hubbard but they’d have to “take things slow” given her split from Radke.

