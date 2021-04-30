‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Slam Season 9 Preview

Vanderpump Rules fans are speaking out about the sneak peek clips that have been released ahead of the show’s ninth season. Days after it was announced that the cast will begin filming Season 9 of the Bravo reality show, viewers reacted to a clip featuring Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and a very pregnant Scheana Shay as they hung out at Tom and Ariana’s Valley Village home and ate pastries.

In the clip, Scheana announced she put on 40 pounds during her pregnancy and that it was all “booty, boobs, double waist size.” The “Good as Gold” singer then revealed she was hoping to have a ”natural” childbirth, before dishing that she was also all-natural with no Botox in her face for the first time in 10 years. Scheana then raised up her eyebrows and moved her face around as Sandoval looked stunned.

‘You look so good,” Ariana said, to which the expectant mom replied, “Here I am.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Were Not Excited About the Botox & Baby Talk

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were not impressed with the second sneak peek of the new season. On the heels of a previous pregnancy-related preview that was released ahead of the show’s ninth season, it’s clear that some viewers are not excited about the new content for “Vanderpump Rules.”

In response to the Scheana Botox clip, some viewers questioned if this was the best footage producers could get for “a show about restaurants without the restaurants.” Others said they have no interest in watching a pregnant Pump Rules cast.

“I can’t watch this,” one viewer wrote. “I don’t want to watch a show about pregnant pump kids. I need them to get drunk and do crazy think so we can live vicariously through them. We need younger kids.”

“Honestly these sneak peeks look soooooo boring,” another added. “I’m a mom, I’m trying to escape reality with these shows. The last thing I want to see is the pregnant VPR cast.”

“Same. I really don’t want an entire season of pregnancy stories,” a third chimed in.

“This is not the content I want from Vanderpump,” another viewer added.

“I think it’s time for the show to end,” another agreed. “They’re all growing up and it’s just not the same dynamic anymore.”

A Previous Sneak Peek Featured a Pregnant Lala Kent

The new preview with pregnant Scheana was released just after the show’s first sneak peek featured fellow cast members Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Kent’s fiance Randall Emmett talking about baby-making.

In the clip, Schwartz and his wife talked about plans to get pregnant amid the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom. Fans slammed that clip too, with some saying the whole thing seemed “staged.”

“Vanderpump Rules” Season 9 technically isn’t supposed to start filming until the first week in May, according to Page Six. The new season of the Bravo reality show will feature a revamped dynamic and new cast members following the firings of longtime stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute amid the later departures of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

