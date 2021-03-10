‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star To Undergo Surgery

In an Instagram story posted on March 9, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval announced that he would be undergoing surgery for a hernia in the next week.

“Hey, what’s up, everybody?” Sandoval began in the recent Instagram story. “I’m excited, I’m getting surgery done Monday to get my inguinal hernia fixed. I’m a little nervous because I have to go under for it. But I’m excited, and my Dad’s coming in town. It’s gonna be cool. I’ll keep everyone posted on that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an inguinal hernia occurs when “tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles.” If the hernia is left untreated, it can cause some life-threatening conditions, such as strangulation to part of one’s intestine.

Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend Also Had a Health Scare Recently

Sandoval isn’t the only one to have had a health problem lately. According to Bravo, in 2019, Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Ariana Madix, revealed that she was diagnosed with melanoma after she had a mole removed on her chest.

“I had to go for a real surgery,” Madix explained of what happened after her diagnosis. “And have a giant chunk [removed]. I have a scar I can kind of show you, it’s pretty gnarly — and then I have one [scar] down here in my underarm area.”

Madix continued, revealing that she has to now go for regular checkups. “Everything has come back negative,” Madix said. “Once you have it, it’s much easier to have it again or have it throughout your life, especially that I’m young. It’s going to be an ongoing thing, but right now I do not have cancer in my body.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Could Be Returning for Season 9 Soon

While fans may be missing seeing the Vanderpump Rules crew on their screens, the couple recently revealed that the show could be coming back soon for its ninth season. “Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in, they don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” Sandoval explained to Page Six on March 4. Madix added that they were just “waiting and seeing”

Sandoval continued, “You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that.”

Over the summer, the Vanderpump Rules cast went through some major changes. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show due to their past racist actions. In December, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright were also let go from Vanderpump Rules. “I think along with everyone else, we were not expecting that. I think we’re still kind of processing all of that and just thinking about what the future is going to be like,” Madix told Page Six at the time of their exit.

