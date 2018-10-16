61 Best Gifts for Your Wife: The Ultimate List (2018)

Your wife is your partner in life. She’s your best friend, your confidante, and the woman who ignites your passion. So when a special occasion comes around, you need a gift for your wife that shows just how much you appreciate her.
Read on to find a romantic gift for your wife. Sometimes romance is about flowers and chocolate. But real, lasting romance is about anticipating the everyday needs of a woman, and not just throwing diamonds at her a few times a year to keep her happy. That’s why we’ve included traditional “romantic gifts” in this guide, as well as some less conventional ideas that may still be “romantic” in the eyes of the right couple. You know your wife better than anyone, so keep her in mind as you review our suggestions below.
Lux Accessories PS I Miss You Love Letter In An Envelope Pendant Necklace
This cute love letter necklace is a great piece of sentiment jewelry. It’s an especially nice gift to give your wife before you leave on a business trip, before being deployed overseas, or as a gift for an anniversary or birthday.
Want to see more jewelry like this? You can browse lots of cute, handmade charm necklaces and bracelets from EnCharmed here. Their pieces have a similar whimsical vibe.
Benchmark Bouquets Big Blooms Bouquet
Roses are the flower of love, but sometimes you want a bouquet with a little more variety. We like this arrangement of 18 blooms, which includes eight pink roses, eight yellow roses, and two oriental lilies. Pink roses symbolize not only love, but gratitude and appreciation. Yellow roses represent true friendship. What better rose for your best friend and partner in life? If this bouquet is too expensive, you can browse additional bouquets from Benchmark here.
Mark Broumand 2.16ct Old European Cut Diamond Vintage Style Ring
While this stunning ring is marketed as an engagement ring, it also makes a lovely anniversary gift or right hand ring for your wife. It could also be a replacement for a lost or damaged engagement ring. Mark Broumand is famous for diamond rings that have an vintage feel to them, and this beautiful piece is definitely a stunner. The center stone clocks in at over two carats, and has a lovely Old European cut that will appeal to women who like classic, timeless pieces.
Vetiver Aromatics Apprentice Perfume Kit
Some women like high-end perfumes. Other women, rarer women, want a scent that’s all their own, that nobody else can just pick up at the department store. This perfume kit comes with 12 fragrance notes that she can custom blend to create her own signature scent. The oils included in this kit are as follows: gardenia, lavender, rose, apple, pomegranate, almond, vanilla, freshwater, green tea, dragon’s blood, white musk, and rosewood. The company also makes a basic perfume kit, as well as a more impressive “artisan” kit with 20 different scents to experiment with.
0.51 Carat Oval Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring
If you have a milestone anniversary coming up, a diamond ring is a wonderful gift. This solitaire is just over a half carat, and looks very elegant. This simple style is unlikely to get caught on clothes, or get in the way during her everyday life. You can browse more gorgeous diamond rings here.
Nano Jewelry Swarovski Silver Heart Pendant
This elegant pendant is covered with micro inscriptions that say “I love you” in 12 languages. Multiple Swarovski stone colors are available so you can pick her favorite shade. You can browse more necklaces on sale here.
Bookery Boutique ‘Talk Darcy to Me’ Shirt
Does she adore the works of Jane Austen? Then she will go crazy for this shirt, which is inspired by the classic novel Pride and Prejudice.
Artisan Chai Tea Making Kit
This chai-blending kit is perfect for tea lovers who want to customize their morning cuppa. The kit includes everything you need to product three 1-quart batches of chai tea (except for the dairy milk or soy milk of your choice). A decaf version of this kit is also available. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more fun DIY gifts from Grow and Make here.
Aspire Premium 4 Piece Yoga Starter Exercise Kit
This kit is a nice gift for any wife who is trying to lose weight or stay centered. The kit includes a mat, a block, and a strap. A DVD will help get her started with all the right moves. Our guide to the best fitness gifts is also a nice resource for finding similar gift ideas.
Lolita Lempicka L’Eau Jolie Eau de Toilette Spray
This lovely scent from Lolita Lempicka is flirty, fun, and utterly feminine. This fresh scent is intensely floral, with notes of violet leaf, sweet blackcurrant, delicate peony, and sunny peach blossom. Not sure if she’ll like this scent? Browse more women’s perfumes here.
Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver Billiard Table
If you two used to spend a lot of time playing pool when you were dating, rekindle your romance by putting a billiard table in your rec room. This space-saving design makes it easy to fit this table in small spaces, while adjustable table legs make it possible to quickly level the playing surface, even in older houses that might have a slight tilt to the floor.
If pool isn’t really her game, you can browse more rec room accoutrements here.
Nine Stars Infrared Touchless Stainless Steel Trash Can
Is your wife a bit of a germaphobe? With this touchless trash can, she’ll never need to touch a dirty lid again. An infrared sensor opens the lid automatically when she gets close to the can. The lid will remain open if debris or hand remains within the range of the infrared sensor. Three seconds after your hand moves away from the lid, it closes automatically. The can runs on batteries, and you can expect to change the batteries about twice a year. Is this a traditionally romantic gift? Definitely not. But is it a romantic gift for wife if you give it to a woman who REALLY hates her current trash can. We say, “yes”. Sometimes romance is about flowers and chocolate, but real, lasting romance is about anticipating the everyday needs of a woman, and not just throwing diamonds at her a few times a year to keep her happy.
Roku 4 Streaming Media Player
Whether you guys are contemplating cord cutting for the first time, or looking to upgrade your existing set top box, the Roku 4 is a nice option to consider. It supports 4K video, offers 2,500+ streaming channels, and even offers a hands-free voice search option, which saves you a ton of time when you’re looking for a particular show or movie. If you want to see more options, browse more streaming media players here.
‘Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal’
Shopping for a serious Potterhead? She already owns all the book and all the movies…but does she own any of the books in a foreign language? A Spanish-language edition of one of the Harry Potter books is a great gift for the obsessive completist, or for a Potter fan who is actively trying to learn a new language.
Another option to consider are Harry Potter necklaces. We think a Time Turner or Felix Felicis necklace would be a nice option for your wife.
Wine Barrel Stave Candle Holder
Evoke fond memories of your trips to wine country with this decorative tea light holder. Made from wine barrel staves, this is a great gift for any woman who loves wine and wine culture. A wine barrel stave appetizer plate would be a nice complement to this gift.
Filigree 9mm Bullet Ring
Does she love shooting? Any wife with her own membership in the NRA will love this unusual ring. This filligree ring is made from nickle plated 9mm caliber bullets that have been tumbled clean and polished with a cloth to give a nice shine and accented with a clear Swarovski Crystal accents. This is the best gift for the wife who is tough as nails, but can also be soft when she lets down her guard. Matching earrings are also available.
‘Dancers: Behind the Scenes With the Royal Ballet’
If your wife danced as a girl, or teaches dance now, then she’ll really love this gorgeous behind-the-scenes book. Packed with photos of dancers in performance and backstage, this book gives readers a closer look at the lives of professional ballet dancers. If she took ballet as a girl and misses it, consider picking up a copy of New York City Ballet: The Complete Workout on DVD for her as well.
Artisan Candy Making Kit
This fun candy-making kit includes all the ingredients she needs to make marshmallows, gummy candy, or licorice. If she prefers to eat candy instead of making it, perhaps this pack of dark chocolate sea salt caramels would be an equally nice gift.
bObi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
A robot vacuum is a great time-saver. It cleans floors automatically, freeing up your wife to focus on other household tasks. This model from bObi includes a HEPA filter, and offers simultaneous sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and UV sterilizing functions. This makes this robot vac an especially good option for wives with allergies.
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
Celebs like Mindy Kaling rave about this inexpensive beauty mask. If your wife is always reading celebrity magazines, she’ll appreciate a beauty gift that is celeb-approved. Toss in a copy of Face to Face: Amazing New Looks and Inspiration from the Top Celebrity Makeup Artist for even more celeb cred.
Jessica Simpson Women’s Double-Breasted Raincoat
Every woman needs a good raincoat. We like this style because it’s, well, stylish. While other raincoats can be baggy and unflattering, this raincoat’s sash ensures that she has a beautiful silhouette. You can pair it with other items from the Jessica Simpson collection.
ORIBE Hair Care Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
if she never treats herself to anything nicer than basic supermarket brands, surprise her with this high-end shampoo. Designed to repair damaged hair and restore brilliance to her tresses, this shampoo is especially nice for women who dye their hair. It works best when paired with Repair & Restore conditioner. You might also want to browse our list of the best dry shampoos.
Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer With Cool Touch
If she loves making fried food for the family, but hates getting oil everywhere, this compact solution is a great gift idea. Frying with the lid closed reduces both spattering of liquid oil and the spread of aerosolized oil particles. Several safety features protect your wife and kids from accidental harm while using this kitchen appliance. If you want an option that uses less oil, an air fryer is a nice alternative.
Apogee Duet Audio Interface for iPad & Mac
Is your wife musically inclined? This cool audio interface lets her make music with your iPad or Mac. Billed as the “first professional stereo audio interface for iPad,” this gadget features two analog inputs and four analog outputs. She can connect microphones, guitars, preamps, compressors, keyboards and more to this rig and start recording practically anywhere. A full color OLED display makes controlling everything very easy and straightforward.
OKIDOKEYS Classic ACCESS-PACK
Make your home smarter and more secure with this smart lock system. There are no messy wires, since the lock works with your existing deadbolt. OKIDOKEYS products use highly secure encryption technologies. Once this lock is set up, you and your wife can lock and unlock the door from your smartphone (or regular cell phone). You can also open the doors using OKIDOKEYS Smart-Tags. It is easy to create, share and revoke keys for family and friends. There’s also a hands-free mode that will open the door when you get close enough, which is really nice for when you’re coming back from the store and your hands are full of grocery bags.
If you want to learn more about other smart locks on the market, browse more options here.
Women’s Bernadette Vintage Style Wool Cloche
This retro-inspired cloche hat is a great gift for the wife who loves hats. Available in three colors, this hat is great for cold weather, or for any time she feels like dressing like a flapper. If this isn’t to her taste, browse more hats for women here.
Artisan Dry Aged Steak Starter Kit
If your wife loves a good steak, but hates paying restaurant prices, this dry aged steak starter kit is a great gift idea. While the upfront cost is a little high, you’re still saving a ton of money compared to buying dry aged steaks in a restaurant. This kit uses special dry aging membranes to prevent odor and mess while the beef ages. The company also makes a dry sausage kit, which is significantly cheaper.
TomTom Bandit Action Camera Premium Pack
This HD Video camera can shoot up to 4K, and has a battery that will last three hours on a single charge. With built-in sensors for speed, G-forces, altitude and rotation (plus the option to track heart rate with a Bluetooth HR monitor), this cool camera is the perfect gift for an athletic adrenaline junkie. The “premium pack” includes the camera, plus the following accessories: remote control, handle bar mount, dive lens cover, pitch mount, power cable, and Go-Pro mount adapter. Looking for a less expensive option? Try the GoPro HERO+ instead.
Arosha 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver, Large Created Ruby Organic Solitaire Coral Ring
Does your wife have a special fondness for handmade jewelry? This lovely solitaire ring is a unique piece that she will treasure for years to come. The ring is available with rose gold or yellow gold plating. It is also available with an amethyst, citrine, synthetic sapphire, or blue topaz instead.
Too rich for your blood? Browse cheaper alternatives in handmade jewelry here.
Alkemie Mermaid Cameo Sparkles Necklace
Cameo necklaces are perfect for wives who love a touch of vintage glamour. This cameo necklace has a fantasy twist, thanks to elements borrowed from The Little Mermaid. If she prefers a darker edge to her jewelry, perhaps this skull cameo is an even better choice. You can also browse more cameo necklaces here.
Natori Women’s Plus-Size Shangri-La Bathrobe
A cozy robe is perfect for days when she wants to stay in her PJs all morning, or treat herself to some home spa treatments in the afternoon. This curve-friendly robe is available in a wide assortment of colors. Almost 70% of American women wear a size 14 or larger, so this plus size option is bound to appeal to lots of women.
June Intelligent Oven
If your wife is passionate about cooking, but also incredibly busy, this smart oven can help her achieve foolproof results. The June Oven uses sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to recognize, monitor and cook food that’s exactly to your family’s tastes.
The oven uses the latest deep learning and neural network technology to learn your preferences over time. The oven pre-heats in a flash, eliminates cold spots, but is still safe to touch on the outside thanks to heavy duty insulation. An included food thermometer lets you monitor the internal temp of meat, fish, baked goods, and more. Using this oven, she can make a perfect roast chicken that’s juicy inside and perfectly crisp on the outside, all without stress and guesswork.
An internal camera lets you monitor foods as they cook via the smartphone app. June offers a two-year extended warranty for manufacturer defects for ovens purchased before March 2017. The company will ship a new or equivalent oven free of charge in the event of product failure.
Salutto Van Gogh Design 100 Percent Silk Scarves
If she loves fine art, or just wears a lot of scarves, these fun silk scarves are decorated with patterns inspired by the work of Vincent van Gogh. This style above is the famous Café Terrace at Night painting, but other options inspired by different paintings are available via the link below.
Artisan DIY BBQ Sauce Making Kit
If she’s serious about her barbecue, this DIY kit will let her make sauces from each of the three main US BBQ styles: tomato-based, vinegar-based, and mustard-based. Manufactured in Portland, Oregon, this fun kit is a great way for you to bond in the kitchen.
Sauder Harbor View Armoire
If she’s been eyeing an expensive antique armoire, this modern interpretation is a less expensive option that still satisfies her need for more closet space. You can use this armoire to store clothes, or use it as the entertainment console for your bedroom. You can browse more bedroom armoires here.
Herschel Supply Co. Thomas Wallet
The Herschel Supply Co. makes durable, distinctive bags and wallets. This cute wallet has ample room for cash and cards, and some smartphones may also fit inside the wallet. Other colors and patterns are available. Toss in a gift card to her favorite store if you want to make your gift feel more personalized.
Oster DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker
A waffle maker is a great gift for any wife or mom. You can spend Sunday mornings with friends and family, turning out crispy, golden waffles. The nonstick coating is extremely durable, and also free from harmful chemicals. The Will It Waffle? cookbook is a nice add-on to this gift. We also like the fun, airy texture you get from a bubble waffle maker.
Berkshire Sheer Lace Top Stocking With Garter Belt
Lots of men find stockings sexy, but many women dislike the hassle of fitting the metal clips around those tiny rubber discs on a pair of “real” garters. These sheer lace top stockings have attached garters, so they’re much easier to wear (and easier to take off). If you want to get her a little something, these sexy stockings are very sensual gift idea. Consider pairing them with a sexy new bra to make your gift even more sultry.
‘Southern Italian Desserts: Rediscovering the Sweet Traditions of Calabria, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, and Sicily’
If she loves baking, or just loves desserts, this exciting cookbook is definitely going to inspire her. The book includes recipes for well-known desserts like cannoli, biscotti, and gelato, as well as hidden gems that many Americans have never encountered. These special occasion desserts will make her the hero of her next dinner party or family gathering. Rosetta Costantino’s previous cookbook, My Calabria, is also a great gift idea for any woman who loves spicy Italian food.
JAPONESQUE Essential Brush Set
It’s important to replace makeup brushes every few years, since brushes that are shedding bristles or permanently covered in residue are poor tools for applying makeup. This set includes four brushes: a foundation brush, powder brush, shadow brush and pro-angled eyeliner brush. If you’re looking for another type of beauty gift, you might also want to browse our guide to the best facial cleansing brush.
Black & Decker PowerPro Wide-Mouth 10-Cup Food Processor
A food processor is a huge time-saver in the kitchen, ensuring that she can spend less time chopping and more time bonding with you and the kids. This roomy 10-cup model may only have two speeds, but it’s got a safe design and easy-to-wash parts, which more than makes up for the lack of multiple speeds. You can browse additional food processor options here.
Calvin Klein Women’s Logo Pashmina Scarf
This logo scarf comes in four colors, and is ideal for summer or winter use. If your wife is often cold, this scarf will keep her warm. The scarf is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to clean if she spills something on it. You can get even more ideas from our guide to the best pashmina scarves.
KOR Nava BPA Free Filter Water Bottle
If your wife is health-conscious, this is the perfect water bottle for use at the gym, or for everyday use. This BPA-free bottle features a carbon activated filter made from 100 percent pure coconut shell. The bottle’s special Easy Flow technology eliminates squeezing, biting and excessive sucking, so she can drink with ease. To make your gift feel more special, throw in some Bumbleroot hydration drink mixes to help her hydrate more responsibly.
Backyard Morel Mushroom Growing Kit
If she loves gourmet food, this mushroom growing kit is a thoughtful gift idea. Fresh morel mushrooms cost an arm and a leg, and they start to lose their quality within a week or being picked. Those two factors make these mushrooms an expensive supermarket purchase, so having “free” morels in the backyard is real treat. If she’s not big on mushrooms, this organic chocolatier kit is a nice alternative.
Garmin nüvi 55LM GPS Navigator System
Is she constantly getting lost, or constantly getting frustrated when she has to switch between her phone app and the map app on her phone? Simplify her car trips with this GPS system from Garmin. The unit offers spoken turn-by-turn directions, using speech technology that sounds more like a natural, real human voice. It’s also a nice option because it’s easy to find food or gas stations up ahead, without leaving the map. This is an especially nice feature for when you’re traveling with kids. You can also browse more GPS devices from Garmin here.
Solo Premium Leather 15.6 Inch Laptop Carryall
Does she need a new laptop bag? This roomy carryall has room for laptops up to 15.6 inches. Metal feet protect bottom of bag, while the interior offers plenty of areas to keep her accessories organized. Shopping specifically for MacBook accessories? Check out more recommendations from our guides to the best MacBook Pro cases and the best laptop bags for 12-inch MacBook.
Fred & Friends Le Crock Coq Chicken Herb Infuser
If your wife loves to cook, but hates the hassle of buying and cleaning cheesecloth, this little gift might be just the small present to lift her spirits on a tough day. The little chicken can be stuffed with herbs or whole spices, and then used to flavor soups and stews. It’s much tidier than dealing with a cheesecloth full of herbs. Plus, it’s totally adorable. This little infuser can also be used to make a fine cup of looseleaf tea.
On the hunt for a bigger gift? Grab the infuser and pair it with a new slow cooker. We like this colorful model from Black & Decker.
Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
The Alta is a new-for-2016 fitness tracker. This tracker from Fitbit is more customizable than previous Fitbit offerings, and can be dressed up with an optional leather band. It tracks activity, as well as sleep. In addition, the Alta’s display can show her new call, text and calendar notifications from her smartphone.
Not sure if the Alta is the right choice for your wife? Browse our Fitbit comparison guide, or check out other options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.
addi Express King Size Knitting Machine Kit
Does your wife love knitting, but simply can’t find the time to keep up with all the projects she wants to create? This speedy knitting machine speeds up the knitting process. A hand crank powers the machine, so knitted goods still feel handmade. The machine is built in Germany, and backed by a lifetime guarantee. The machine comes with a variety of replacement parts, so she won’t have to put big projects on hold if something breaks. This might also be a nice gift for women who have hand or joint pain that prevents them from enjoying traditional knitting. A book of knitting patterns would be a nice addition or alternative.
‘Money’ Magazine
Whether she’s a small business owner, or just passionate about finding bargains that will stretch the household budget, this magazine is a great gift idea for any wife who knows the value of a dollar. If this isn’t her cup of tea, maybe a subscription to Good Housekeeping or National Geographic would be better reading material for her.
‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ Soundtrack on Vinyl
This movie isn’t exactly a new release, but she’ll still love this gift if she’s into comic book movies, colorful vinyl, or indie rock. The soundtrack is packed with songs played by the fictional bands from the film, plus additional tunes by bands like Blood Red Shoes, The Black Lips, and Broken Social Scene. Plus, it has the all-time greatest sexy bedroom song ever: “Sleazy Bed Track” by the Bluestones. If she loved the movie, owning a copy of the soundtrack on vinyl will make her very happy.
Looking for more cool soundtrack gifts? Maybe she’d be into the Pulp Fiction soundtrack on vinyl, or the cool black and white split vinyl soundtrack for O Brother Where Art Thou?
PammyJ Silvertone Miniature Camera Pendant
If your wife is passionate about photography, this adorable necklace is a great way for her to show her love of the camera. The lens of the camera is formed by a large crystal, which captures the light beautifully. Matching earrings are also available.
Funny ‘Drinking Alone’ 10 Oz Wine Glass
Does she love wine almost as much as she loves you? This funny wine glass is great gift for any wife who loves wine, dogs, or a good joke. If you want to give her a companion gift, pick up a nice bottle of wine, or grab this handy wine chiller. If she doesn’t drink wine, maybe a funny coffee mug is the next best thing. This is probably not “romantic” enough to work as a gift for anniversaries, holidays, or birthdays, but as a “just because” gift, it’s really a nice choice.
L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion
This moisturizing lotion leaves skin nourished and sparkling, with just a hint of delicate cherry blossom fragrance. The scent, created from cherry blossoms harvested in Provence, can also be found in shower gel, eau de toilette, and hand cream. This romantic gift for wife is perfect for those who love French beauty secrets.
Skagen Women’s Ditte Stainless Steel Watch With Dark Grey Leather Band
A classy watch is a gift that is both practical and luxurious. This gold-tone watch has a dependable quartz movement, leather band, and water-resistant design. You can see alternative designs from Skagen here. A Skagen sea glass ring or leather satchel might also be a nice option for your wife.
Kate Spade New York Rise & Shine Small Stud Earrings
These earrings aren’t made with precious gems, but they still have a lot of sparkle and shine. Ideal for when you need a gift on a tight budget, these elegant earrings look great with any outfit. Multiple stone colors are available, including clear, fuchsia, jet black, light rose (pictured above), and light blue options. Looking for jewelry recommendations on the higher end of things? Our guide to the best push presents includes a number of great pieces of jewelry that will appeal to your wife’s refined tastes.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker
Our busy lifestyles mean that it can be hard to find the time to make a proper breakfast for yourself, or for the rest of the family. This handy breakfast burrito maker can be used to make a healthy breakfast or lunch in minutes, without making a mess of the kitchen. The machine can also cook stuffed pancakes, personal pizzas, or other comfort foods.
Other fun kitchen appliances that work as gifts include toasted sandwich makers, breakfast sandwich makers, or personal smoothie blenders.
Coquette Women’s Spellbound Stretch Lace Push-Up Bustier & G-String
Want to spice things up in the bedroom, and make your wife feel incredibly sexy? This decadent lingerie set includes a bustier, removable gathered satin garters, and matching G-string. If this set isn’t quite to your wife’s taste, you can browse more sexy lingerie sets here.
‘Pure Soapmaking: How to Create Nourishing, Natural Skin Care Soaps’
If your wife is looking for a new hobby, this gorgeous, concise guide to making all-natural soap is a wonderful gift. She’ll learn a new skill, and she’ll never be tempted to splurge on fancy soaps at the department store ever again. This guide includes 32 recipes, ranging from the extremely simple to the more complicated marble and swirled soaps. Some of the recipes include natural ingredients like blueberry puree, dandelion-infused water, almond milk, coffee grounds or black tea.
If she’s more interested in handcrafts, perhaps a learn to crochet kit is more in tune with her preferences.
Antica Farmacista Home Ambiance Diffuser
This luxury brand specializes in decadent home scents. This oil diffuser will help mask the odors of the kitchen, pets, or other unpleasant smells. There are over 20 scents to choose from, but we recommend lavender and lime. This pleasant blend of calming and uplifting scents is the perfect addition to any home space. If you want to see more candles, body products, or other home goods she might like, browse more gifts from Antica Farmacista here.
Fishers Finery Women’s Pajama Set
If she loves lounging around in her PJs every weekend, upgrade her current pajama wardrobe with this super-comfy set from Fishers Finery. These super-soft PJs are made from organic cotton, organic bamboo viscose, and just a touch of stretchy spandex. If you think she’s prefer something sexier, maybe this satin PJ set is a little more sensual.