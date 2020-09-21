What Do I Want For Christmas? 50 Gift Ideas for 2020

When you need to deeply relax, these days it’s a lot tougher to get out to the spa or your favorite masseuse. That’s what this massage recliner from Human Touch is an ideal gift option for anyone who combats stress and needs the relief of a relaxing massage at home.

It’s great for those who suffer from back pain, arthritis, sciatica, or fibromyalgia, as well. It gently but effectively delivers relief without the harsh pinching, pulling, and manipulation delivered by some other chairs. This full-body massage chair does the trick with a combination of technologies to target exactly what your body needs.

Designed to mimic the feel of a hands-on warm oil massage, this chair uses patent pending FlexGlide and 3D orbital massage technologies to help relax you and ease away tension and pain. Warm air technology targets the lumbar region, providing soothing relief for sore muscles and preparing them for the more robust massage to come.

Unlike many massage recliners, this one offers a retractable ottoman that looks more like a traditional recliner but can be rotated to massage calves and legs with an upward motion that improves circulation toward your core. With five massage auto-programs including full-body, upper body, lower body, relax, and sleep options, your giftee can also customize their massage experience for targeted muscle benefits by using the range function on the control, and the body map pro allows you to target a single area for massage.

We think you’ll appreciate the swivel base and smaller chair profile that make this look less industrial than other massage recliners and more like a décor piece with extra benefits. Another plus? This chair comes fully assembled and ready to use immediately. While this chair doesn’t offer a foot massage function, Human Touch does make a Reflex Foot and Calf massager that might make a good addition to this massage chair.