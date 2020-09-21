What Do I Want For Christmas? 50 Gift Ideas for 2020

Everyone we know struggles with the question “what do I want for Christmas this year?” If you’ve got a list of people that are notoriously tough to buy for, we’re here to make your shopping a whole lot easier. We asked real people for their most wished for gifts, and developed this ultimate guide to the coolest gifts, gadgets, and goodies, large and small, requested by just about everyone.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and so we totally get shopping for that person who is somewhat skin obsessed. This smart mask device from FOREO, takes the standard face mask to a whole new level with a three pronged approach to more youthful and radiant skin. First, it utilizes thermo-therapy to prepare the skin for the treatment to come. This warming action allows for deeper penetration of the essences in the mask, and helps to lock in moisture.
The UFO then uses a combination of cryo-therapy to renew skin and red light therapy, which has been recognized be medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues. In just 90-120 seconds, this smart device, coupled with Make My Day or Call It a Night masks can give your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin.
Facial cleansing brushes also make awesome Christmas gifts, and they’re great for men and women alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you want to call this a greenhouse, or you’d really prefer to think of this structure as the most adorable she shed ever, the Little Cottage Wood Greenhouse has the amenities and visual aesthetic that others simply don’t. Gardeners covet this greenhouse for its strength and durability in all weather conditions, plus it comes in sizes from moderate to quite large – 10 x 16 feet – depending on one’s needs and available space.
Ladies are wild about this structure for a she shed, thanks to the beautiful design, floor to ceiling windows, and an adorable Dutch door. No matter who’s on your list, if you’re into a splurge-worthy present, this one is a winner. Made with quality Amish craftsmanship, this greenhouse comes in a kit with all the parts ready to be assembled into a dreamy space.
The polycarbonate roof lets in abundant light, yet it protects plants and people from damaging UV rays. The kit includes treated wood slat shelving, transom windows that can be opened for ventilation, and the structure which is primed and ready for the paint color of your choice.
If you’re specifically looking for greenhouses at a lower price point, there are many greenhouse kits that are beautiful but somewhat more seasonal in terms of use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for someone whose pets are like their babies can be a bit of a challenge, but you’ll satisfy their need for connection with the Petcube Bites 2 WiFi camera and treat dispenser. This nifty unit lets your pet lover check in on their fur babies whenever they’d like, and, thanks to two-way audio, they can even talk to their pets while they’re away at work.
Naturally, it has the advantage of alerting them should their new puppy be ripping the stuffing out of their expensive down chair, but it also makes it simple for them to reward their pet with treats while they talk to them. It also features Smart notifications when their pet is up and moving around, barking, meowing and also picks up people sounds.
At any time, they’ll be able to see the last four hours of their pet’s activity on an interactive timeline, but with a subscription, they can access that 24/7. This device is also Alexa enabled, so if they need to check their morning weather and news before leaving, they can do that too. The Petcube Play 2 doesn’t toss treats, but it does feature a laser toy that every cat and their owner will adore. It also comes with Alexa built in.
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who’s just nuts about corgis, be sure to check our terrific list of gift ideas for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to finding the right gifts for foodies, there are so many tasty and tempting options that it’s hard to choose, but while we’ll start with one idea, we’re going to suggest a number of options that might be perfect for the foodie on your list, starting with this savory gift of different sea salts. This sea salt sampler has 16 different salts from different parts of the world to season up every meal uniquely. It also comes with a booklet that describes each unique salt and its origins. Pair it with the Peppercorns of the World Sampler for the quintessential gift combo.
Flavored oils are another coveted gift by many food lovers. Whether you choose truffle oils or more straight ahead flavored olive oils, they can add plenty of personality to pasta, pizza, and egg dishes as well as salads and roasted veggies.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to experiment in the kitchen, this Hot Sauce Making Kit has everything they’ll need to play with peppers and other ingredients to create their own custom blends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re shopping for a gift that’s totally romantic, ridiculously coveted and completely current, thanks to younger members of the British royal family, you might want to consider this stunner of a ring that’s reminiscent of Princess Diana’s engagement ring – now worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
The gorgeous oval sapphire is surrounded by a glittering halo of diamonds, set in 14k white gold. With 3.0 carats of gems, she’s sure to feel like the princess you fell in love with. If your lady prefers vintage versus classic designs, this Antique Floral Sapphire and Diamond Ring features a round center stone with diamond accents around the focal stone, diamonds down the shoulders of the ring, and an oxidized finish that adds depth to the design.
For a look that crosses over between modern and vintage, the Milgrain Sapphire and Diamond Ring has a large round center stone flanked by two tiny bezel-set sapphires and lots of sparkling white diamonds in a halo as well as swirl designs down the shoulders. Naturally, if you’re just in the mood to splurge on your lady, you can’t go wrong by choosing a two carat diamond ring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t really matter how old they are or where they live, this teeny, tiny projector can turn any plain white wall or ceiling into a screen for their favorite watchables. The CINEMOOD portable movie theater is especially great for parents with kids. At just tree inches in size, it fits in the palm of a hand, but it delivers up to 12 foot projection in a darkened room. This easy to operate projector is seriously kid friendly and can stream all their kids’ favorites from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, AmebaTV, YouTube, and YouTube Kids.
Great for summer backyard parties with friends, the projector can play for up to five hours with no outlet, but can also be recharged. It comes loaded with educational content and some favorite Disney cartoons along with 120 hours of kid friendly entertainment. It’s also perfect to take on the road, and you can even play your own videos and slideshows.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The first Christmas someone is newly single, whether from the death of a partner or spouse, or due to a breakup or divorce, feeling safe being home alone can be daunting. That’s why we recommend this home security system from Lorex. It features six ultra HD active deterrence security cameras equipped with infrared LEDs for full color and night vision video, and an eight channel NVR, along with the Lorex Cloud app that lets them remotely access their cameras when they’re away from home.
With night vision range of up to 130 feet in ambient light, and 90 feet in total darkness, they’ll feel safer in their space, and that kind of peace of mind is a huge gift. A speaker and microphone allow them to speak to anyone (or scare anyone) on their property. The system is fairly easy to set up, but in case they’re older and not so much IT savvy, you could opt for the more affordable Ring Video Doorbell Pro with motion-activated alerts. It works with their existing doorbell wiring, so it’s super easy to set up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Holidays are a time for unexpected guests to drop in and there’s just nothing worse than being unprepared. One way to alleviate the angst is to give someone you care about this luscious Hickory Farms gift box. It’s literally bursting with yummy stuff! It includes everything they’ll need to make a quick poo poo platter when friends or relatives suddenly stop by.
This big box includes their world-famous beef summer sausage, plus a savory and spicy version and a turkey summer sausage, plus two delicious mustards. With four different kinds of cheese – Farmhouse cheddar, smoked cheddar, creamy Swiss and smoked gouda, a lovely snack tray can be easily prepped and served. This box also includes two delicious mixed nut mixes if they just want to put out a tiny treat.
In case you’re searching for vegan gifts that have this same thinking in mind, you could get them this gorgeous Dried Fruit & Nut Platter that’s already on a wooden serving tray and ready to entertain unexpected guests.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a tailgater (not to be confused with those folks who ride your bumper) on your Christmas list? We bet when they’re noodling the question “what do I want for Christmas?” this clever collapsible table would send their celebration meter into the red zone. This folding tailgating table features two levels – the top with four holders for their favorite beverages (yes we mean beer) plus a large basket holder to cradle a bowl of chips and salsa or other favorite pre-game snacks. The bottom level has an insulated cooler to keep those aforementioned beverages icy cold.
What’s even better is that the table folds down into a handy carrying case that makes it easy to transport on game day, but it’ll be a perfect addition to any camping trip too because the strap system makes it super stable on uneven ground.
Another great gift for tailgaters is the Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Grill. This little gas grill can cook up eight burgers, ten chicken breasts or four pounds of fish in a snap, which means feeding a crowd has never been easier, and clean up is a breeze. No tabletop in the parking lot? No worries. Just get them this folding grill stand to perch it on top of. So much simpler than dragging their giant gas grill to the game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No one had to tell us they wanted this gift, because from the first minute we saw it, we wanted it for ourselves. This decorative wall hanging is so much more than a piece of beautiful art – it’s a sneaky disguise for what is actually an infrared wall heater! So much better looking than a traditional space heater, this space-saving heater has the capacity to heat a 10 x 10 foot room.
Weighing in at just 2.5 pounds, it measures 40 x 22 inches and can be easily hung without special hardware. This 430-watt heater is ideal for bedrooms and offices that need more heat because it operates silently. And if you’re buying a gift for someone who’s concerned about their energy use, this heater operates on roughly 50% of the energy required by a traditional space heater. Sweet.
Get this beautiful blossoms art print that is reminiscent of a Van Gogh painting or any one of seven other cool design options. If you need to heat a larger space, this 800-watt wall panel can warm a room up to 250 square feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hydroponic growing systems are nothing new, but when they masquerade as a side table for your living room, that’s a different story. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your vegetarian family member, or you simply want to give someone a way to eat healthier, this cool hydroponic growing unit is a winner.
This indoor growing system lets them propagate herbs, leafy veggies and more, to bring an abundance of fresh flavors into meals with ease. The Bluetooth integration means they can control the light with their smartphone, and best of all, this doesn’t take up counter space like so many other hydroponic gardens. We love those models too, but in a limited space, this side table really makes sense.
If comes with everything they’ll need to get started right away, including a transplanting kit, two packages of plant nutrition, and one seed starting kit. It doesn’t come with seeds, so you might want to get them something with a lot of wow to start out like the Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Finding a way to be fully expressed is pretty much on everyone’s Christmas list this year, and this gorgeous mega box of art supplies is the key to unlocking their most creative self with no rules or boundaries. It has everything they’ll need to dabble in drawing, perfect their painting, or get serious about shading with oil pastels.
With 143 pieces including 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 round watercolor pans with mixing palette trays, 60 wax crayons, two camel hair brushes, a plastic ruler, a pencil sharpener, eraser, and color mixing wheel, all in a beautiful wooden case, the only thing you’ll need to add to this gift is lots of encouragement and a hefty dose of free time for them to play.
If you want them to explore plein air painting, consider getting them an easel so they can take their endeavors outdoors. At minimum, make sure to get them some sketch pads to get started.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got girls or boys on your Christmas gift list this year, it’s a good bet you’d like to find them something unusual that will help them build skills that will take them into the future. They really want something that’s fun, different and challenging. We couldn’t agree more to just how important all of that is, which is why we’ve picked E-Blox among our favorites kids’ gifts this year.
Disguised as plain old good fun, The E-Blox Circuit Blox kit will actually let them create a real working FM radio, along with more 120 projects. In the midst of having fun, they’ll develop critical thinking skills, along with interactive storytelling, creative reasoning, and systematic building of objects. Whoa, that’s a lot of good stuff!
Terrific for kids eight and older (yes, please get this for the girls on your list too,) lets them build 120 different projects including a magnetic switch, fused motors, siren, music, machine gun sounds, and lots more by following the provided instructions. If you’re buying for siblings, get the other one an E-Blox Curcuit Blox Lights Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s just no doubt about it, sleep deprivation can have a major impact on a family when a baby comes home. That’s why we love the Baby Shusher. This soothing sound machine uses a real human voice to coax a fussy baby to drift off. With adjustable volume control, parents can set it at just the right level to soothe an infant without keeping the household awake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a hiker on your Christmas list, they’re always looking for a lightweight option to sleep above the ground. This awesome double camping hammock is an ideal gift that has so many features to make their travels on foot both pleasant and comfy. When hiking, carrying weight is always an issue, but this super duty hammock that has a 700 pound weight capacity weighs in at less than three pounds! Amazing.
This portable sleeping quarters is made of heavy-duty ripstop nylon, with ripstop hanging points as well. It comes with all the necessities to fend off bugs and bad weather, with a mosquito net and a rainfly that’s approximately 9 by 9 feet that has internal hangers. It adds an extra 24 ounces to their pack. This awesome setup is ready to rock with carabiners, hanging straps and a handy duffel to stuff all that gear into.
Another cool addition to a gift like this is a great hiking tee like this one from Ably Apparel. Made of fillium activated premium cotton, this tee resists water and stains while keeping odor at bay, which means more wearing and less washing on the trail.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re trying to think of the perfect Christmas gift for your grandma, especially if she lives a ways away from you, she probably longs for pictures of you, your kids and your life adventures. With the Nixplay Seed digital photo frame, you can keep her up to date on all of your happenings by uploading photos and videos from your phone right to her frame!
With a 10.1 inch screen, this high resolution photo frame is super smart – it automatically adjusts for both portrait and landscape shots. And with a motion sensor, it automatically turns on or shuts off when she comes into or leaves the room. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, this little gift of an idea will keep your family close, despite your distance apart.
If your family loves to take videos, and grandma isn’t adept at Facetime or Skype, consider the Nixplay Seed Wave that features built in Bluetooth speakers so she can get your videos and hear as well as see all your family fun. It would be awesome to preload it with a special Christmas greeting for grandma too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who loves to spend a lot of time in the kitchen creating their next amazing culinary wonder, there’s no more coveted gift than pretty much any piece of cookware from Le Creuset. This 7.25 quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven would probably top the list. Thanks to superior heat distribution, this pot allows for slow cooking perfection.
The sand-colored interior enamel coating is resistant to wear, and while you might be worried that cleanup will be a nightmare, your giftee will be absolutely delighted at how easily it comes clean, even after hours of cooking pretty much anything. Perfect for oven or stovetop use, this big Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces in any kitchen. It comes in a myriad of sizes if your giftee doesn’t need one quite this large, and also in more than a dozen color options. We simply picked the flame color in honor of the Christmas season.
If they haven’t had a Dutch oven before, we’d also recommend Cook It in Your Dutch Oven: 150 Foolproof Recipes Tailor-Made for Your Kitchen’s Most Versatile Pot from the cooking experts at America’s Test Kitchen. ATK is always our go-to source for the best tips and tricks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s definitely an art to a truly clean shave, and if you’re shopping for a discerning gentleman, there’s nothing like a true double edge safety razor to make his face feel like a baby’s behind. This professional grade shaving kit delivers the goods all packaged up in a beautiful wood cigar box. Perfect for Christmas, he’ll enjoy the smooth silky feel of his face thanks to that razor and the nearly scent-free organic shaving products included.
Inside the wooden box is a treasure trove of good grooming including the safety razor that comes with ten blades, a 100% pure black badger shaving brush, organic shave soap, organic aftershave oil, and organic body soap. These products are made with aloe vera to soothe his skin, bentonite clay to help remove impurities and exfoliate, and organic argan oil, jojoba oil, and cocoa butter to condition and moisturize his skin.
Conversely, if you’re shopping for the man with a beard, the Maison Lambert Black Edition Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit comes with everything he’ll need to have the kind of facial fur other men covet. It includes organic beard balm, organic beard oil, organic mustache wax, organic beard shampoo, stainless steel scissors, a black stainless steel beard comb, and a curved boar bristle beard brush.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t matter whether you’re shopping for a girl or a boy, because LEGO is universally loved, and let’s be honest, by adults as well as kids. This amazing building kit will challenge kids 11 and older with a complex build that includes 2,493 pieces. As they build the car hauler truck, trailer and car, they’ll be introduced to the basics of engineering, force and movement. No wonder this was named one of the best STEM toys of 2019.
The truck itself features a tilting cab, and has a highly detailed V6 engine. Decks raise and lower on the truck and trailer, which also include safety locks. The car has a highly detailed V8 Piston engine, which is a lesson in automotive design on its own.
If you’re shopping for younger kids, the LEGO Boost Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids is another awesome option that will hone their STEM skills and it makes five different models with a single kit. Want a STEM toy that’s great for kids aged three and up? The Magna-Tiles Building Set is a great starter for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We admit it. We don’t normally think of appliances like vacuums as being the ideal Christmas gift, but we were wrong. In fact, there were an overwhelming number of young mothers who said that they desperately wanted one because they’re just too busy chasing after their toddlers to keep up with vacuuming the house. We think the iRobot Roomba i7+ is the ideal choice for a whole host of reasons.
This WiFi connected vaccum can be easily controlled with her smartphone or by using Alexa, so she can set it to operate remotely and get this tedious chore done while she and the kids are away. Smart Mapping enables this vacuum to learn her home, so she can efficiently control which rooms are cleaned and when. Even better? It automatically empties itself, freeing her up to do more desirable things.
It features multi-surface brushes that easily transition from carpet to hard floors, and this vacuum even captures 99% of cat and dog dander and hair. If you’re shopping on a budget and your giftee doesn’t need all that high tech stuff, a great workhorse is the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, and it’s even more affordable. Because robot vacuums vary in terms of what features they offer, be sure to look at her particular cleaning needs before choosing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After asking folks to think about what they’d want for Christmas, I got a lovely response from a woman who said she’d love anything that involved tea. When I pressed further, her response was that she’d had a “cuppa” every day with her mother when she was young, and even today a soothing cup of tea reminds her of those times, now that her mom is gone. We agree, a great cup of tea can soothe the soul and give someone that little kick of caffiene to start the day.
One of our fave gifts is the Teabloom Blooming Tea Set. It’s easy to see why. First, it’s entertainment as well as tea because this pretty pot comes with green tea blooming tea flowers. Watching them literally bloom in the glass pot is a show any tea lover will be delighted by. Second, green tea is super healthy for you, so giving someone a gift that makes them prosper feels mighty good, yes? It comes with an infuser for loose tea leaves, and you can always use regular tea bags too.
If you’d rather pick out some particularly festive choices and make up your own collection as a gift, we’d definitely opt for the Caramel Apple Herb Tea, along with Tea of Good Tidings and Good Hope Vanilla Rooibos Tea.
Of course, you can keep it simple and buy a predesigned tea gift box or basket which will deliver lots of fun flavors and taste flashes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re shopping for the person who loves to build all sorts of things made with wood, there’s one iconic table saw they’ll ask for, and that’s this SawStop table saw. With a powerful 3-HP motor, this saw is the epitome of both safety and accuracy. Its name is synonymous with the built-in safety feature that literally puts the brakes on the blade if it detects human skin and literally drops the blade below the table, saving many an appendage from meeting with disaster. Always a huge plus.
But this saw is also wickedly accurate and comes with a huge work surface for really big projects. It is equipped with a 52 inch professional T-Glide system that allows your woodworker to measure, move, and make precise cuts. The trunnion and arbor are built for precision, strength and stability. The gas piston elevation delivers smooth and easy adjustability.
Because this big saw weighs in at a whopping 449 pounds, we’d definitely recommend purchasing the mobile base – an important asset if the saw needs to be moved out of the way in a smaller or more crowded shop.
If you’re looking to outfit someone for a career in woodworking, you can always size up the 5-HP SawStop Industrial Cabinet Saw.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re shopping for the person who keeps their box of favorite vintage vinyl albums in the basement, or you’re trying to satisfy the serious audiophile who is becoming a serious collector, this professional level turntable from Audio-Technica is a gift that will make their heart flutter. It features a USB output that can easily be plugged into their computer for fast plug and play, and it comes with PC and Mac compatible software that allows them to digitize their favorite albums. This direct drive turntable has selectable 33/45/78 RPM speeds.
If you really want to rock their world, snag this Audio-Technica turntable and multimedia monitor set. While it’s going to increase your budget a bit, the sound is amazing, and that’s what your gift is all about, right?
If you’re simply shopping for the casual listener who just wants to break out their albums every once in a while, this Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable with stereo, DC player and built in speakers is a terrific option that’s as fun to look at as it is to listen to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know those guys who, no matter what the weather, just have to be outside doing something. We get it. It sucks to be stuck in the house during bad weather. If your Valentine is more likely to be out in the garage or shop than indoors flopped in a recliner, he’s going to love this heated vest. It will keep him so toasty warm, even when the snow, rain, and wind are howling. This is a great gift for outdoorsy dudes and it works up to ten hours on a single charge.
The heating system features four carbon fiber heating elements that generate heat across collar, mid-back, as well as underneath two pockets for core-body warmth. With three available heat settings, it can be adjusted with just a simple press of the button. The amazing thing about this vest is that it heats up almost instantly, and once he’s warm, it automatically ramps down to maintain his body temperature without overheating.
If your Valentine guy is more inclined to wear a hoodie rather than a vest, good news. Ororo makes a heated hoodie as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing we know for sure about hipsters, they appreciate industrial designs. It could be because they prefer an aesthetic that repurposes cool old stuff into cool new stuff or perhaps they’ve designed their living space around steampunk décor. In either case, this retro wall sconce is a great gift that introduces light into a hallway or dark corner of a room in an interesting fashion.
With three fixtures for Edison bulbs on the top, along with two decorative clocks and a distinctive red valve handle, this industrial pipe fixture is sure to become a conversation piece in any hipster home. You will need to order the Edison bulbs to go with this as they don’t come with the fixture. If this is too big for their space, a smaller and somewhat less ornate industrial wall sconce is another great gift idea.
Not sure about their design style? Other popular hipster gifts include succulent planters, pour over coffee makers, and anything with a cool retro vibe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When asked what you want for Christmas this year, if the kitchen is your special domain, why not ask for a set of knives that would rival the finest swords ever forged? This gorgeous set of five Damascus steel knives is such a worthy gift option. Damascus steel has been prized for centuries for its superior strength and ability to hold a sharp edge. While there are lots of theories about the name Damascus steel, this fun article from ThoughtCo. offers up a unique history and some fun facts.
Beautiful to look at, these Damascus steel knives feature the signature wavy patterns that are distinct only to this kind of metal forging. This set offers five of the most frequently used kitchen knives – a chef knife, slicing knife, Santoku knife, and a couple of different sized paring knives.
If you’re looking for an even larger selection of Damascus steel knives, add the matching bread knife and a utility knife to this set. They all have ergonomic Pakka Wood handles that make handling them both secure and comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s hardly a more majestic symbol of America than the beautiful bald eagle. Its image is emblematic of strength, courage, endurance and resilience. This gorgeous pure copper weathervane is the perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves their country and loves to watch the weather too. At an impressive 38 inches tall, with a 23 inch wingspan, this eagle weathervane will enhance any rooftop or garden.
It features golden leaf finished pure copper globes, with brass directionals and a pure copper arrow. It comes with a mounting rod, but if you want them to be able to put it on their roof, you’ll need to get them a roof mounting kit.
This weathervane is a gift that has a philanthropy component to it as well, which will likely please your gift recipient. For each one purchased from this collection, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the Smithsonian to help support their educational programs. So cool.
If you’re shopping for an urban farmer, someone with a coastal cottage, or just a person who loves yard art, weathervanes make great gifts for them all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Once a woman hits 50, it’s just a little harder to feel sassy and sexy, so gifts that give her confidence and kick up her style are always among the most requested. This red lambskin leather biker jacket is a winner on all fronts. The leather is buttery soft, and the style has a cool vibe she’s going to love. With an asymmetrical zip front, this moto jacket is functional as well as fashionable, just in case she rides a Harley, but even if she doesn’t, it’ll look wicked with jeans, a black skirt or whatever she pairs it with.
In fact, anything in red is always empowering (speaking from a woman’s perspective here,) but if you’re looking for more of the best gifts for women over 50, we’ve got a list of awesome recommendations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ask any caffeine addict what they want for Christmas and it will always be something related to coffee. While we almost jumped in and put a Keurig coffee maker on this list, that felt just a little too predictable – although there’s no getting around the fact that it’s an awesome gift. But then we got a sample of Driftaway coffee from a cool boutique coffee roaster that offers monthly subscription boxes.
Not only does a monthly box of fragrant beans put our coffee-loving heart into overdrive, but the surprise factor is almost irresistible. At first, your giftee will appreciate the recyclable packaging, but when they get their monthly coffee box, they’ll get a coffee story – a world of information about the beans that are included, from tasting and roasting notes to information about the country where their beans were sustainably grown and harvested.
From fruity to classic, balanced to bold, Driftaway will cater to the coffee aficionado’s particular tastes to ensure each month’s delivery is met with total delight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who loves to luxuriate in the bath, give them a gift that turns their tub into a real spa experience. This bamboo bathtub caddy elevates their soak with the ability to keep their devices, wine, and candles all close at hand. It fits almost any tub as extendable handles and accessory trays make for custom adjustability. The standup back easily holds a book or tablet and they’ll love the slide-in slot for their wine glass.
Amp up your gift by giving them a delicious smelling candle like this one, or some aromatherapy bath salts that help kick aching joints and muscles to the curb. Naturally, you could pair the bathtub caddy with a bath gift set that covers all the bases.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas is the time for those beauty splurge gifts that you’ve always wanted but never treated yourself to. We don’t know anyone, men included, who wouldn’t want longer and more luscious lashes. Formulated by physicians, but with none of the nasty side effects of that prescription eyelash serum, LiLash uses a combination of peptides and amino acids to help rejuvenate your lash hairs right down to the roots, making them thicker, stronger and longer in just six to eight weeks time.
After trying a sample, we’ve seen significant lash growth that’s noticeable (so exciting!) But here are a few of our other favorite things that make this serum a great Christmas gift. It never stings your eyes, and even though it might seem expensive, one tube lasts a long time. It’s cheaper than three pairs of mink lashes that are hard to apply. You can toss your eyelash curler because you’ll never need it again. And on no makeup days, you’ll never miss your mascara. Worthy gift, right?
By the way, we’ve also been testing out LiBrow brow growth serum, and guess what? It’s working as well, meaning less artificial filling in with pencils and powders and more gorgeous thick natural brow hairs. Hooray!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We understand how it is. When everyone else has the coolest wireless earbuds on the market, you want them too. And we don’t blame you. We see Apple AirPods nearly everywhere. AirPods have been constantly improving since their launch a couple of years back, and now they can perform all sorts of clever tricks in addition to delivering great sound without signal loss. Whether you want to tap into Siri, turn down the volume, or check your battery life – it’s no problem.
Thanks to the new Apple H1 headphone chip, they connect faster with better sound. These come with their own wireless charging case, and one feature we really love? They’re ridiculously easy to pair with your iOS phone, but they’re even compatible with Android devices thanks to Bluetooth technology.
If you’re really shopping for music sound quality rather than buying based upon the brand, the Powerbeats3 Wireless Ear Phones are said to deliver punchier base, per the experts at CNET.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who loves to play in the woods, far from people and definitely off the grid, this crazy cool camp stove from BioLite will keep them warm, cooking and connected – all at the same time. This wood burning stove actually uses fire to generate electricity to power their devices, but it burns any kind of biomass from pellets to pinecones to sticks and twigs, while creating 95% less smoke than a traditional fire.
The stove comes with a lightweight portable grill and kettle pot attachments, so their next hot meal or pot of coffee is only minutes away. The integrated power bank features an LED dashboard that provides constant feedback about their level of charge and is equipped with a USB port. It also comes with a FlexLight that means their portable kitchen is good to go, day or night. The kettle pot doubles as the stove storage container for super-efficient packing on hikes and camping trips.
If you want to give an environmentally friendly gift to someone who’s ideas of the outdoors consists of their backyard, it’s cool. Get them the BioLite Base Lantern – the world’s first flat-packed lantern that creates your own personal smart grid, maximizes brightness and takes up a tiny amount of space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We heard from lots of young moms who are working from home and managing small children at the same time, which is why their desire for an oversized accent chair like the Stone & Beam Lauren makes perfect sense. This chair is perfect for cuddling, reading books together, and when not juggling a little one, it’s big enough to curl up and get cozy.
Sink into this down-filled chair and get lost in a great novel, or add a matching ottoman and binge-watch your favorite shows. The high performance fabric covering is moisture-repellant and stain resistant as well as made for heavy wear, so it’s easy to wipe away the occasional spill from you or your kids. It features clean lines that would work well for mid century modern decor, or any other design aesthetic quite nicely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a serious chocolate lover on your Christmas list? One thing they’ll love is a box of the kinds of luxury chocolates that they usually don’t treat themselves to. This beautiful chocolate sampler comes straight from La Maison du Chocolat, a legendary Parisian chocolate shop. These chocolates are made with specially chosen and roasted cacao beans, paired with premium fruits, nuts, and liqueurs. While each bite will be a decadent delight, be forewarned, you may ruin their taste for all the ordinary chocolates they might get from someone else.
If you’re shopping for someone who is less of a gourmet, but still loves all things chocolate, from cute cookbooks to chocolate décor, these gifts for chocoholics are some terrific ideas to take the chocolate theme beyond your ordinary hot cup of cocoa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re like us, there are those days when you pad around in your slippers and simply never get around to putting on real shoes. That’s when you’ll appreciate the gift of these shearling slippers that can do double duty inside and outside the house. They look like a cute nubuck leather loafer at first glance, but inside they’re lined with the coziest natural sheepskin shearling to keep feet so toasty and warm.
With a collapsible back, they can be worn as a moccasin or slide, so quick slip ons are easy first thing in the morning. The natural gum rubber sole means they offer a good grip on all surfaces, and you can even sneak outside to get the mail and the paper without worry. One of the high points we think makes these especially worthy of gift consideration is the removable and washable insole. That counts, because these slips are so comfy they’ll wear them constantly which means they could get aromatic without that special feature.
Get them in 14 different colors and women’s sizes from 5 to 11. Shopping for a man? Consider the OLUKAI Moloa instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lots of women and men who love to fish put those who fly fish on a bit of a pedestal. Could be that it’s related to the cost of getting outfitted for that particular brand of fishing, or just that it takes a whole lot more finesse to be good at it. (Editor’s note: I suck at it, plus I like to eat the fish I catch.) Lots of people would love to get started but the cost of the gear can be somewhat prohibitive. If you’re shopping for someone who has expressed interest in learning to fly fish, this lightweight fly rod from Orvis is a terrific starting point.
If you want to give them everything a beginner needs to get started, this 9 foot five-weight fly rod can be accompanied by a large arbor fly reel, but don’t forget the floating fly line, Dacron backing, and leader, along with a protective case for the fly pole.
If you want to create a suite of gifts for all their special occasions after Christmas, set them up with a few other goodies like a net, fishing vest and flies, and if you’re going to make this experiment really pay off, by all means, invest in some lessons or guide them to some YouTube videos because it’s one sport that relies on perfect technique to be successful.
To give you fair warning, if your giftee gets hooked along with some trout, there are limitless small gifts you can buy to add to their stockpile so you’ll likely never need gift ideas in the future.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for a cool gift for someone who lives where winter’s cold weather is a frustration? We’ve heard from quite a few folks who wish they had a remote car starter system that could allow them to warm up their rig without going out in the snow to do it. That’s why we like the Compustar CS920-S-S 1-way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System. They can fire up their engine from up to 1000 feet away, finish their coffee and then go jump in. It allows their defroster time to get a jumpstart on the windows, meaning they’ll spend less time scraping windows and waiting for the heater to warm things up.
This hardwired system comes with two keyless remotes that lock and unlock doors, open the trunk and start the engine. It works with most cars that have automatic transmissions, and it’s safe for diesel engines as well. Keep in mind, remote starters aren’t legal in every state, but if your giftee lives in one where they are, this is an awesome Christmas gift for them. If they don’t, you might want to consider some windshield and mirror covers to keep the snow and ice off instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a way to be more visible on your commute by bike, or want to keep your kids safe on their way to school, the Pix Smart Digital Backpack is a wicked cool gift idea. This clever pack has a wide LED panel that lights up with a digital display you can control with your smartphone. Simply plug in a 2A power bank (this isn’t included) and sync with your iOS or Android device to create graphics, games and more.
Water and drop resistant, the roomy pack can handle splashes and major physical impacts without interrupting the display. Its roomy bag can easily handle a laptop, tablet, and the rest of your necessities as well as books and water bottles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve all got one of those people on our Christmas list. You ask the question, and they say out loud, “hmmm…what do I want for Christmas?” If they come up with an answer like “something that makes me instantly happy!” we’ve got the perfect gift idea. The Canon Ivy CLIQ+ is the instant gratification gift that keeps on giving. This clever little camera lets them shoot photos and instantly print them out onto fun peel and stick photo paper. Thanks to ZINK (zero ink) technology, their prints will resist smudging and fading too.
With the downloadable Canon Mini print app, they can even use their smartphone device to personalize photos with stickers, frames, filters and emojis. Just be prepared, they’re going to be sticking their pics on computers, walls, and your rearview mirrors. If you’re looking for something special, especially for a teen girl, this little camera will provide hours of creativity, laughter and fun. Do make sure to get them plenty of printer paper for all their hijinx to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a guy on your list that loves to stay connected, a smartwatch is always a great gift option, but so many of them look techie, rather than stylish and classic. This Christmas, get him a smartwatch that offers all those connected features, but features a stylish chronograph face that belies the technology hidden inside. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch has a distinctive looking stainless steel bezel that he can rotate to access different apps and notifications.
This Bluetooth connected watch let’s his check texts, calls and allows him to swipe and pay anywhere he’d use his phone or a credit card. It’s compatible with Android and iOS devices, plus it’s water and dust resistant and can handle the occasional drop as well. Another plus? This watch comes with Samsung Galaxy earbuds that let him discreetly listen to his favorite music while still allowing in ambient sounds around him.
If he wants a smartwatch that has a more modern versus military style, the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is another terrific choice, and it also comes with those wicked cool earbuds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are plenty of us who love the perfect cappuccino, latte, or even a great drip coffee, but we’re not willing to spend a wad of cash at the local coffee stand. If you want to give the coffee snob on your Christmas list the gift they’ll use every day of the year, you’re going to get big bonus points for giving them the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker.
With five different cup sizes, they’ll get their desired caffeine jolt at the touch of a button. The patented extraction technology means their coffee drink will taste incredible and every bit as good as if a professional barista created it. Besides, if George Clooney is willing to wear a suit of armor in public just to get his Nespresso, who wouldn’t want this?
This bundle comes with 30 coffee capsules as well as the Aeroccino frother so your giftee can get brewing and enjoying the minute they open this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For some people, there’s nothing quite like a good night’s sleep. But sleep can be elusive for those who tend to overheat in the night. That’s when you can give them a gift that works for all four seasons. This Cariloha bamboo viscose duvet will keep them cool in summer, warm in winter and snoozing at an even temperature in the other seasons of the year.
Wondering why bamboo viscose is the answer? Well, it’s twice as soft as cotton, and stays, on average, three degrees cooler. It’s breathable, naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, so sweat wicks away and dries quickly, plus they won’t wake up stuffy if allergies are a problem. We also think this is a great gift for anyone on your Christmas list who cares about the environment because bamboo is a resource that can be sustainably grown and harvested without depleting the planet’s precious resources.
If the duvet is above your budget, consider a set of cooling sheets or a cooling pillow for your hot sleeper this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you choose this lovely scented votive candle collection, or you opt for another, there’s one thing that’s certain. Candles burning create a sense of peace and calm. Seeing and smelling a candle burning is a bit like sitting around the campfire, or contemplating a waterfall. This particular candle collection features six pretty votives in some of the most popular scents including grapefruit, bamboo, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, ocean mist and sea salt as well as cedar leaf and lavender.
These candles come luxuriously packaged in a gift box that’s perfect for holiday gift giving. For a true candle lover, you might want to consider lots of the gorgeous candles from NEST Fragrances, many of which come in beautiful art glass containers that can be reused once the candle is gone. For a little sassier appeal, these Way Out West Candles come in a two-pack with lots of fun scent options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a myriad of lakes and rivers awaiting your favorite fishing partner, but if they can’t get out on them, they’re missing most of the fun! The Colorado XTS inflatable pontoon fishing boat is the answer to plenty of floating and fishing fun ahead. This watercraft is impeccably engineered to give the most amenities we’ve ever seen in the space of just nine feet.
It has scads of storage between two built-in zippered bags on the pontoons, and two more big stow bags with multiple pockets, drink holders, and more that attach via velcro and tensioning straps. It also comes with a stripping table that can attach to the boat, which is a huge bonus for fly fishers. Add to that, this boat has a wire storage rack on the back for coolers and extra gear, and in fact, it can even accommodate a small trolling motor!
It comes with a super-comfy padded swivel seat, adjustable footrests, an anchor system, oars, and even a retractable wheel that allows you to easily get this boat down to the water when you’re by yourself. What do I want for Christmas? This boat is definitely on my wish list.
Because you’ll want to inflate or deflate the pontoons whenever needed, be sure to snag your giftee the hand pump that cuts their time in half because it works to inflate or deflate (depending on the setting) with both the up and downstroke. It’s amazing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crafters are crazy creative, so having a dye cutting machine that can scan and cut beautiful stencils, words, and pictures and do it in a variety of mediums from paper to vinyl to fabric and leather happens to be one of their most requested gifts. The Brother ScanNCut is an ideal Christmas gift for your crafter who wants to move beyond scrapbooking and into larger and more complex and impressive projects.
This machine can scan handwriting, drawings, and even a child’s sweet drawing, turning them into wearable or hangable art pieces. With more than 600 built-in designs and an easy touch screen display, this little machine is literally a goldmine of idea exploration. It effortlessly cuts paper, vinyl, fabric, and foam.
With wireless capability, this machine can be a companion to your computer allowing you even more options for designing whatever you dream. If you’d like to explore other dye cutting machines, there are many options in all price categories to fit your budget.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you need to deeply relax, these days it’s a lot tougher to get out to the spa or your favorite masseuse. That’s what this massage recliner from Human Touch is an ideal gift option for anyone who combats stress and needs the relief of a relaxing massage at home.
It’s great for those who suffer from back pain, arthritis, sciatica, or fibromyalgia, as well. It gently but effectively delivers relief without the harsh pinching, pulling, and manipulation delivered by some other chairs. This full-body massage chair does the trick with a combination of technologies to target exactly what your body needs.
Designed to mimic the feel of a hands-on warm oil massage, this chair uses patent pending FlexGlide and 3D orbital massage technologies to help relax you and ease away tension and pain. Warm air technology targets the lumbar region, providing soothing relief for sore muscles and preparing them for the more robust massage to come.
Unlike many massage recliners, this one offers a retractable ottoman that looks more like a traditional recliner but can be rotated to massage calves and legs with an upward motion that improves circulation toward your core. With five massage auto-programs including full-body, upper body, lower body, relax, and sleep options, your giftee can also customize their massage experience for targeted muscle benefits by using the range function on the control, and the body map pro allows you to target a single area for massage.
We think you’ll appreciate the swivel base and smaller chair profile that make this look less industrial than other massage recliners and more like a décor piece with extra benefits. Another plus? This chair comes fully assembled and ready to use immediately. While this chair doesn’t offer a foot massage function, Human Touch does make a Reflex Foot and Calf massager that might make a good addition to this massage chair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ask any kid what they want for Christmas and it probably revolves around electronics and gaming, but if you want a gift that will keep them constantly exicted to get outside and play, this CTSC 95 foot Zipline Kit is a great gift option the whole family is going to enjoy. It can handle kids and adults up to 250 pounds.
This kit comes with the line, rigging, and added safety features you’ll appreciate, the biggest of which is the 5.3 foot stainless steel spring brake which ensures that you and your kids don’t end with a sudden harsh stop. All you need is two properly spaced trees to get this high flying adventure set up and ready for fun. You’ll also appreciate that it comes with a 10 year limited warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee with a full refund if you’re unhappy with it for any reason.
If you’ve got kids who are into serious warrior training and role-playing, ninja lines and slacklines are great for building strength, endurance, and self-confidence for kids as well as adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We admit that kids probably didn’t ask for a weighted blanket this Christmas, but their parents know this gift can mean a better night’s sleep for everyone in the house. The Snuggle Pro weighted blanket for kids is an ideal option that helps kids fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer by using the force of gentle gravity to relax little ones and mimic the sensation of a gentle hug all night long.
The pressure of weighted blankets helps to put your nervous system into sleep mode, say the experts at Penn Medicine. And this cozy blanket is ideal as it has a breathable bamboo fabric cover that keeps kids from overheating. It’s filled with tiny glass beads that don’t make noise to disturb sleep and they’re sewn into sturdy baffles that avoid leaks. It comes with a plush fleecy duvet cover that’s seriously soft and cozy.
This blanket comes in two sizes, weighing in at either five pounds or seven pounds. If you’re searching for a weighted blanket for your sleepless adult partner, we’d recommend this one as a great option. Get it in a dozen different weight and size options as well as six different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love to take your glass of wine outside, but you’re tired of cleaning up broken glass when it accidentally hits the ground, this beautiful set of Tritan wine glasses is going to be your new go-to favorite, perhaps for both indoors and outside use. Why? These glasses are shatterproof, dent and ding-proof, and dishwasher safe, yet they’re as pretty as most glass and crystal stemware.
This set of eight is definitely durable yet elegant enough to use with even more expensive wines. Each stem holds 12 ounces, so you’ll have plenty of room to sip, swirl. and savor your favorites. These glasses are also BPA-free, so you’ll feel great about giving them as a gift this year.