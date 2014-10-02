Jaime Maggio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jaime Maggio is no stranger to covering high-profile postseason tournaments. She’s served as a sideline reporter on telecasts of everything from the NBA playoffs, NCAA tournament and Major League Baseball playoffs. As if that wasn’t enough, Maggio has also worked on NFL playoff coverage as a correspondent for the NFL Network.

Most of her time over the past two years has been spent covering football, but luckily for baseball fans, she’ll be back in the baseball spotlight for Turner Broadcasting during the 2015 season.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

1. She’s a Correspondent on the NFL Network & Sideline Reporter for Fox

Maggio’s most prominent roles over the last several years have been covering football. She’s entering her fifth season as a sideline reporter for Fox, in addition to serving as a reporter for Fox Sports West.

Since 2012, she’s been a correspondent for the NFL Network, where she appears on NFL Network Now and NFL Fantasy Live, which simulcasts on the NFL Network and NFL.com.

Maggio also splits her professional time working on Time Warner Cable Sports Net as part of the station’s on-air team. She regularly covers the Lakers and has contributed to shows such as Acccess SportsNet: Lakers as well as pre and post-game shows.

2. She’s Worked as a Sideline Reporter on Turner Basketball Broadcasts

Turner Sports, which runs TNT and TBS, has three major broadcast deals, and Maggio has served on the coverage team for all three: The NBA playoffs, the MLB playoffs, and the NCAA tournament, which Turner broadcasts under a partnership with CBS.

She opened eyes with her performance on the sidelines in 2011, her first year covering the NCAA tournament.

It sounds like the breakout performer so far in Chicago is CBS/TBS sideline reporter Jaime Maggio. Not on the preseason depth chart. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 18, 2011

It's official.@jaimemaggio is a breakout star from the CBS/Turner crew. — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) March 18, 2011

3. She’s From Long Island & Went to UC-Santa Barbara

Maggio grew up on Long Island, but moved to California when she was in ninth grade. She graduated from the University of California at Sanata Barbara with a communications degree and eventually landed gigs in the Golden State as an anchor at Los Angeles-based KCAL TV and a reporter at Fox Sports West.

She talked about her background — including her effort to get rid of the Long Island accent she grew up with — in a 2013 interview with Angelswin.com.

Maggio told the site she grew up a Yankees fan, but found herself rooting for the Angels when she was at Yankee Stadium on her first Angels road trip as a reporter.

4. She Won a Regional Emmy for Her Work on 76ers Games

Maggio worked on the East Coast for one year, and came away with an Emmy to show for it.

In 2009, she won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for her role as the sideline reporter on Philadelphia 76ers broadcasts for Comcast Sportsnet Philadelphia. While with Comcast, she also hosted “Sixers Season Pass,” a weekly show.

5. When She’s Not Working, She’s Traveling

Baltimore is great in October, but there’s no question Maggio’s stop in the Charm City represents a downgrade scenery-wise from her whereabouts in September 2014, when she was posing for Instragram photos in Vatican City and taking this video on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Im 2015, she took a long trip to Greece where she toured multiple islands and the mainland included. Needless to say, Maggio has it pretty good.