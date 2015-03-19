How to Watch Kentucky vs. Hampton Live Stream Online

The round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 in various arenas across the nation. It’s 32 games in 48 hours and when it’s all said and done the field of 64 will be cut in half. The nightcap game for the Midwest bracket is No. 1 Kentucky – who is the only team still in pursuit of perfection – and No. 16 Hampton.

The Wildcats have dominated the college hoops world this season from preseason to the present. Head coach John Calipari has prepared and coached his Kentucky squad to a perfect season thus far – posting a 34-0 overall and 18-0 SEC mark. And the only question remaining is, will the Wildcats stay perfect the entire way through the NCAA Tournament to become national champions?

On the other side of the court is Hampton. The Pirates are the exact opposite of Kentucky. They earned an automatic bid after winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a No. 6 seed and post a 16-17 overall and 8-8 MEAC record. Hampton is just the ninth team with a losing record to advance to the NCAA Tournament since 2000. It is HU’s first time dancing since 2011, but they didn’t show any rust against Manhattan in their First Four game on Tuesday, March 17 as they won 74-64. And it’s that win that landed them a bittersweet No. 16 seed in the Midwest bracket and a matchup with Kentucky.

The game starts at 9:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce.

The winner between Kentucky and Hampton will move on to face the winner of the No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 9 Purdue. That game will take place on Saturday, March 21.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Kentucky vs. Hampton online and on mobile:

