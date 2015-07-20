Ollie Schniederjans: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

What is it with the amateurs and the British Open?

A day after Paul Dunne put himself atop the leaderboard at the Open Championship at St. Andrews after the third round, Ollie Schniederjans climbed the field with a birdie-filled final round to finish tied for 12th. He actually ended up finishing higher than Dunne.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to success on the course as he’s been a dominant amateur.

1. Schniederjans Graduated From Georgia Tech

Schniederjans was born in Dallas to parents Oliver and Linda, but grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, where went to Harrison High School, where he helped his team to the state title.

Ollie attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta and graduated in May 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in management.

He has two younger brothers — Ben, who pitches for the Georgia Tech baseball team, and Luke.

2. He Was a 1st-Team All-American as a Junior & Senior

To say Schniederjans dominated at Tech would be an understatement.

He piled up the tournament wins and postseason accolades over his 4 years in Atlanta.

As a junior, Ollie won 5 of 6 events prior to the NCAA Championship, where he finished runner-up.

As a senior, Schniederjans won the Carpet Capital Collegiate in the fall and had 4 top-10 finishes in the spring.

He was the ACC Player of the Year, and first-team All-America by by both the GCAA and Golfweek magazine as a junior and senior.

Schniederjans was a semifinalist for the 2015 Ben Hogan Award and the Haskins Award.

3. Schniederjans Finished T42 at the 2015 U.S. Open

Ollie played in the 2015 Valspar Championship, but missed the cut after shooting 71-75–146. The event was won by Jordan Spieth, the 21-year-old phenom.

He earned an exemption the U.S. Open in June at Chambers Bay and had a solid showing on the links-style course, finishing in a tie for 42nd in his first major appearance.

In the summer of 2014, he received an exemption for the Scottish Open and ended in a tie for 41st.

4. In 2014, He Was the Top-Ranked Amateur

Ollie became No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings in June of 2014 and held spot through the summer and fall, a total of 41 weeks. He won the Mark H. McCormack Medal for finishing the summer as the top-ranked amateur

He made it to the Round of 16 of match play in the 2014 Junior Amateur.

Ollie was a member of the U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2014 and 2015.

In 2007, Ollie had a remarkable 4 holes-in-one.

5. Ollie Plans on Turning Pro After the Open

Schniederjans turned professional after the 2015 British Open. His first tournament is the RBC Canadian Open.

Judging by his spectacular amateur career and solid finishes in his limited events with the pros, you could say he is ready.

You can follow him on Twitter @ollie_gt.

