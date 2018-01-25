Most Valuable Performer Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Talent Show Online

Getty

If you’ve ever wondered who would win in a talent show between Justin Tucker, Alex Collins, Domata Peko, Jonathan Stewart, Brandon Williams and Kevin Zeitler’s dog, then I have two things to say. One, you have a very specific imagination, and two, you’re in some kind of luck, because you can watch that exact thing on Thursday night during the CBS special, “MVP: Most Valuable Performer.”

The NFL talent show will be broadcast on CBS on Thursday, January 25, at 8 p.m. ET (live) and 8 p.m. PT (delayed). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which gives you access to 70-plus channels and costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It also comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included) for $5.99 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Preview

In December, audition tapes of 32 NFL players were released and then voted on (you can watch video of all 32 right here), with the six most popular advancing to the final round, which will play out live on Thursday night. Justin Tucker (opera singing), Jonathan Stewart (piano), Brandon Williams (singing), Alex Collins (Irish dancing), Domata Peko (guitar) and Kevin Zeitler (dog tricks) will perform their talents in front of judges Katharine McPhee, Maz Jobrani and Brandon Marshall, who will narrow the field down to three. After that, online voting will determine the winner.

“These six NFL player finalists are about to show viewers another side of their personalities and skillsets,” said Bob Horowitz, JUMA Entertainment President. “As they prepare for next Thursday night’s competition, it’s impressive to watch these athletes focus and train in much the same way as they approach a game on Sunday. And just like their day job, their primetime performance will be Live!”

Patriots twins Cody (singing) and Jacob Hollister (guitar) were originally selected as one of the final six acts, but some thing called the Super Bowl got in the way, so they were replaced by Peko.