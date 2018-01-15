WATCH: Stefon Diggs Game Winning Touchdown

Getty

Stefon Diggs has cemented his place in Minnesota Vikings history, scoring a game-winning tocuchdown as time expired to send the Vikings into the NFC Championship.

Diggs caught a pass on the sidelines with only seconds remaining, and ran to daylight for the 61-yard score instead of settling for what could have been a winning field goal.

STEFON DIGGS ARE YOU KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/GJOv2CoitO — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 15, 2018

When Saints kicker Will Lutz kicked a field goal with 25 seconds remaining, it appeared the Saints had completed a 17-point second half comeback. But Case Keenum hit Diggs for 19 yards to open the drive, and then again on a desperation throw. Diggs could have gone out of bounds for a long Kai Forbath field goal attempt, but was untouched on his way to the endzone.

Saints DB Marcus Williams, who was having a great game, dove low on Diggs and completely missed the tackle. That allowed Diggs to get behind the defense and finish the play, ending the game in improbable fashion.

Case Keenum to Stefan Diggs. My God, that DB…. pic.twitter.com/pNsvKBXRVK — Due# (@JDue51) January 15, 2018

Here it is again, except this time with the music from “Titanic:”

CASE KEENUM TO STEFON DIGGS FOR THE WALK-OFF TOUCHDOWN TO BEAT THE SAINTS + TITANIC MUSIC #NOvsMIN pic.twitter.com/fdTvHRS9DV — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) January 15, 2018

Diggs, a third-year pro from Maryland, finished with six catches for 137 yards and the winning score. The Vikings offense struggled to put together drives in the second half, but Diggs was a menace on the outside all night.

The Vikings jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead, aided by two Drew Brees interceptions. The Saints were shutout in the first half, but they came out firing in the second.

Drew Brees is 12 for 13 for 126 yards and 3 TDs in the second half. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 15, 2018

Brees was electric in the second half, leading the Saints back. They got a massive turnover in the fourth quarter, when former college QB Taysom Hill blocked a Vikings punt to give the Saints another scoring opportunity.

It’s a tough loss for the Saints, who played well enough in the second half to earn the victory. But the Vikings are moving on to Philadelphia, and are one game away from becoming the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home city.

The Vikings have opened as 3.5 point favorites over the Eagles, in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Case Keenum was the third option for the Vikings entering the season, and now he’s playing in his first NFC Championship. Eagles QB Nick Foles stepped in after Carson Wentz tore his ACL, and led his team to a 15-10 victory over the Falcons on Saturday.