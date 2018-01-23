The WWE Talent Releases of 2018 You Need to Know

WWE

It’s always shocking to see who’s the next WWE wrestler to be released from their contract.

In years past, WWE would launch into a sort of “spring cleaning” period and drop a bunch of Superstars at one time. Lately, they’ve chosen to get rid of certain wrestlers over the entire year. Plus there’s been instances of wrestlers taking matters into their own hands by requesting their release. I’ve already delved into the long list of individuals who were released from WWE in 2017, so now it’s time to mark down those who’ve left WWE in 2018. Either you’ll see some of the men and women below ply their trade on the indy scene, Japan, Mexico or forego wrestling altogether.

This is a full listing of all the WWE Superstars who got their walking papers in 2018.

Note: this list will continually be updated throughout 2018 as more WWE wrestlers are wished well in their future endeavors.

Enzo Amore

In the first month of the year, wrestling fans got the shock of a lifetime with this release. Amid some serious rape allegations, WWE had no choice but to let the man who held the Cruiserweight Championship at the time go. I was equally surprised and expectant of what’s happened to Enzo. The dirtsheets reported on his outlandish and way too cocky demeanor backstage during his run on the main roster. Once all those WWE Network specials came out and folks got to talking about Enzo, those rumors got even more fuel since they usually mentioned him in a negative light. His gift of gab and master level mic work allowed him to stay working and become Cruiserweight Champion, even though his in-ring skills were severely lacking. If it wasn’t for his promo ability, Enzo would have been gone a long time ago. Enzo’s WWE career has come to a close in the darkest way possible. If the accusations brought against him are true, then this firing will sting for Enzo’s fans even more…