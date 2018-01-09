Zac Brown Band Sing Anthem Before Alabama-Georgia CFP Final

Getty

Zac Brown Band, three-time Grammy winners and experienced anthem singers, will kick off festivities in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

It’s a perfect timing for the band, who are just wrapping up a 40+ city tour. The Welcome Home tour still has a few appearances booked in the spring, culminating with the Carolina Country Music fest in June.

The tour is named after their fifth studio album, which released in May and has sold nearly 300,000 copies in the US.

For their performance, Zac Brown Band will be accompanied by Atlanta gospel choir David Walker & High Praise. They will also be joined by 12-year old Carly Ortega, who won’t be singing, but will be signing the performance. Ortega is performing in honor of her mother, Daniella Osborne-King, a Georgia Bulldogs superfan who lost her battle with cancer in November.

As you can see above, Zac Brown Band has already performed with a college football title on the line. They kicked off the Notre-Dame Alabama final, which was won by Alabama 42-14.

This might be their first CFP appearance, but this band is steadily racking up the Star Spangled Credentials. They’ve performed before a Divisional Playoff game in 2011, and heated things up at the 2014 NHL Winter Classic. According to extensive YouTube research, their earliest major anthem opportunity came in 2010 before the NASCAR Budweiser Shootout.

If you’re a ZBB fan and think they’ll hang around for halftime, guess again. Halftime will be going in a slightly different direction, as Kendrick Lamar will perform at the break.