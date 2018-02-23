Top 10 Best Youth Baseball Cleats for Kids & Boys 2018

Baseball season will be here before you know it, so it’s time to start picking up some new equipment and gear. And if you have a child, nephew, or grandchild who plays, you know their feet probably aren’t the same size as they were last year. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes, we’ve compiled a list below of the most popular youth baseball cleats to help you make your decision.

On the list are some of the biggest brands in the sports apparel business like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Mizuno, New Balance, and more.

There are a few factors to consider when choosing a new pair of cleats. First, they should be comfortable. That is absolutely necessary. If you have uncomfortable shoes — especially when it comes to athletics — you won’t be effective on the field and you’ll likely experience pain or discomfort. If your child has a wider foot, perhaps you should take a look at the New Balance options as they are available in special wide sizes. You’ll also want a high-performance cleat. Those below are all high-performance, but vary in weight and construction. Some feature mesh, while others are leather. Mesh tends to promote more ventilation. And considering these cleats are for youth, they all feature molded rubber cleats which provide excellent traction.

Of course, style and price can always be factored in, but those are more personal preferences.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular boys baseball cleats available on the market today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Under Armour Harper RM Jr.

Functional, stylish, and named after one of the brightest stars in the game, the Under Armour Harper RM Jr. cleats will have the youngest players looking and playing like a pro. The shoe is highlighted by a molded synthetic upper which features an adjustable strap to lend extra support and stability while providing maximum comfort. As for cushioning, the Harper RM Jr. has a full-length EVA midsole.

The cleats are also designed to provide great traction for increased speed and mobility on the diamond. Weighing just about 9 ounces, they have rubber molded cleats to help you dig firmly into the batters box and keep your footing while in the field and on the base paths. Available in 5 different colors — Black/Black (pictured above), Black/Metallic Gold, Black/Red, Black/Team Royal, and White/Metallic Silver — come in sizes 1 through 6, including half sizes.

Price: $49.99 with free shipping from Eastbay; From $44.99 at Amazon

Pros:

Rubber molded cleats for added traction

Velcro strap for extra ankle support

Available in 5 different colors

Cons:

Some users felt the velcro strap around the ankle is not effective (too short)

Hi-top shoes might be difficult for some to get on and off easily

2. Nike Trout 4 Pro MCS BG

From one superstar to another, the Trout 4 Pro MCS BG from Nike are inspired by Angels outfielder and two-time American League MVP Mike Trout. The stylish shoe — they feature Trout’s name along the ankle — is lightweight at 8.4 ounces and features a synthetic upper for extra comfort and breathability. There’s also a foam collar around the ankles which provides cushioning, protection, and stability.

Other highlights include a pull tab at the heel making them easy to put on, a phylon midsole for much-needed cushioning, and a TPU plate for extra traction. The Trout 4 Pros are available in 3 colors — Black/White, Game Royal/White, and White/Black — and in sizes 1 through 6, including half sizes.

Price: $51.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay; From $52.36 at Amazon

Pros:

Ankles have a foam collar for extra cushioning and protection

TPU plate for added traction

Lightweight (8.4 ounces)

Cons:

Limited colors and sizes

Some might find them difficult to put on

3. Adidas Icon Mid K

Brand new for the 2018 season, the Adidas Icon Mid K cleat provides comfort, stability, and style for a bargain price. Available for $29.99 at Eastbay, the Icon Mid K features a nubuck (cowhide leather which has a suede-like feel) upper for maximum durability and support. Other highlights include screen printed details on the upper for extra damage protection, molded rubber outsole for excellent traction, and a 3/4 length EVA midsole for soft cushioning.

The cleat is available in 4 different colors — Black/Red (pictured above), Black, Onix, and Black/Royal — and some colors come in larger sizes, including sizes 10, 11, 12, and 13. All colors come in sizes 1 through 6 as well as half sizes.

Price: $29.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay; From $30.00 and Prime eligible at Amazon

Pros:

Premium nubuck upper for stability and durability

Screen printed details on the upper provide damage protection

Low price

Cons:

The EVA midsole cushion adds comfort, but it’s only 3/4 length

Not a full hi-top, so there might be less ankle support

4. New Balance 4040v4 Youth Molded

The New Balance 4040v4 Youth Molded baseball cleats are designed to provide top performance at an excellent price. The low-top style shoe has a mesh and synthetic upper, which provides extra breathability to keep you cool and comfortable all game long. The molded rubber outer plate is lightweight and excellent for traction, and is built to last.

Another plus for the 4040v4 is they come in wide sizes like all New Balance shoes. If you have a wide foot, NB’s can be more comfortable than Nike or Under Armour models. These cleats are available in 5 different color schemes — Black/Black, Red/White, Navy/White, Royal/White, and White/Camo. Not only do the shoes come in youth sizes, but also in “big kid” sizes (8 to 12 years old) 10.5 to 13.5.

Price: $35.00 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Breathable mesh upper

Rubber molding outer for extra traction

Available in 5 colors and wide sizes

Cons:

A little heavier than other shoes on this list (9.3 ounces)

Available in low-top only

5. Mizuno 9-Spike Advanced Youth Franchise 9 Low

The Mizuno 9-Spike Advanced Youth Franchise 9 is a multi-functional pair of low-top cleats designed for performance, style, and comfort. The molded rubber outsole consists of 9 spikes, a generous amount to help you get great traction both in the batter’s box, in the field, or on the pitcher’s mound.

Very lightweight at 6.6 ounces, the shoe also features a full-length midsole so you’ll get complete foot cushioning and comfort. Available in 4 different colors — Navy/White, Red/White, Royal/White, and Black/White — the Mizuno 9-Spike can be worn on both natural and artificial surfaces with the same effectiveness. Sizes run from 1 to 6, including half sizes.

These are also available in mid-top. Learn more about the Mizuno 9-Spike Advanced Youth Franchise 9 mid-top cleats here.

Price: $39.99 plus free shipping from Eastbay

Pros:

Full-length midsole for maximum comfort

9-spike outsole provides excellent traction

Very lightweight (6.6 ounces)

Cons:

Some users felt the shoe didn’t run true to size

This model is low-top only

6. Easton 360 Youth Baseball Cleats

The Easton 360 Baseball Cleats are designed to provide extreme comfort and stability, vital characteristics in an athletic shoe. It features a nubuck synthetic leather upper, which gives it a soft look and feel while offering long-lasting durability. The low-cut design shoe available in Black and in sizes 1 through 6, including half sizes.

Other highlights include perforations on the toe area for added breathability; padded tongue, collar, and insole for maximum comfort and protection; an EVA foam midsole for cushioning; a dual density rubber outer; and Easton’s patented V-Cleat configuration on the bottom for supreme traction and feel.

Price: From $32.99 on Amazon, Prime eligible

For another Easton option, check out the Easton Mako Mid Youth 2.0 Rubber Baseball Cleats here.

Pros:

Perforations in the toe area for extra ventilation

Padded tongue, collar, and insole for supreme comfort

Patented V-Cleat configuration for great traction

Cons:

Only available in low-cut design

Available in just 1 color

7. Under Armour Boys Leadoff Low RM Jr.

Under Armour Boys Leadoff Low RM Jr. pack a high-performance cleat into a bargain price. Currently priced at $27.99 at Eastbay. The shoes are designed to provide maximum comfort, thanks to the full-length EVA midsole and mesh tongue, which also helps provide extra ventilation to keep you cool and dry all game long. It also features a synthetic upper for added stability and durability.

The cleats are available in 4 colors — Black/Red, Black/White, Black/Team Royal, and White/White — and are in the low-cut style, so taking them on and off shouldn’t be much of a problem even for the littlest players. The rubber molding bottom provides above-average traction and grip on all playing surfaces, including natural grass, dirt, and artificial turf.

Price: $27.99 plus free shipping at Eastbay

Pros:

Mesh tongue to help keep feet ventilated and dry

Full-length soft EVA midsole

Low price

Cons:

On the heavier side for this list (close to 9 ounces)

Some users felt the cleat doesn’t fit true to size

8. Nike Alpha Huarache Keystone Mid MCS

Look like a pro and enjoy high performance with the Nike Alpha Huarache Keystone Mid MCS baseball cleats. The synthetic upper and 3/4 mid height provides ankle stability and durability, while the Nike Fastflex technology outsole helps you get a full-range of motion on all movements. The rubber molded bottom has 12 cleats — 8 in the front and 4 on the heel — for excellent traction.

The mesh tongue keeps your foot ventilated, cool, and dry, while the full-length foam midsole helps minimize stress on impact. The cleats are available in 6 different and attractive color schemes and come in a wide range of sizes 1 through 6 (including half sizes) and 10 through 13. Usually in the $40 range, the mid-cut style Alpha Huarache Keystones can currently be had for about $35 (with free shipping) at Eastbay.

Price: $34.99 plus free shipping at Eastbay

Pros:

Nike’s Fastflex outsole helps with natural movements

12 total cleats — 8 in the front, 4 on the heel

Available in 6 different colors and numerous sizes

Cons:

The higher cut might make it difficult for younger players to put on and take off

A little pricey compared to the other cleats on this list

9. Adidas Speed Trainer 3 SL K

For a break from the traditional cleat, let’s take a look at the Adidas Speed Trainer 3 SL K, which are designed for baseball training and playing when on artificial surfaces, such as turf. The shoes are designed maximize speed, agility, comfort, and style. The low-cut style shoes feature a mesh upper for extra ventilation, seamless overlays at the toe for added protection, and EVA midsole for cushioning, and a pyramid pattern outsole for better traction.

Available in 6 different colors, the shoes are a bit pricey at $60, but can be used for more than just baseball. You can use them for any sport in which you’ll be playing on artificial turf. It really isn’t recommended using the Adidas Speed Trainer 3s for competitive action when on grass and dirt as you might not get the proper traction without the cleats. The shoes are available in sizes 1 through 6, including half sizes.

Price: $59.99 plus free shipping at Eastbay

Pros:

Designed for baseball, but multi-functional

Pyramid-pattern outsole for excellent traction on turf

Features a mesh upper for ventilation

Cons:

Not recommended for use on natural surface baseball fields

Price

10. New Balance COMPv1 TPU

One of the newest release from New Balance is the COMPv1 TPU Youth Baseball Cleat. Highlighted by new glass fiber reinforced/TPU cleats on the underfoot, you’ll get superior traction and feel, as if you were wearing metal spikes. Other unique features include a REVlite foam midsole for maximum comfort and cushioning, a mesh/TPU upper for added ventilation, and Aeroprene bootie construction, which will keep your feet secure and stabilized.

These are available in 2 stylish color schemes — Navy/White (pictured above) and Royal/White — but only in a limited number of sizes. You can get them in size 2 to 4.5, including half sizes. The COMPv1 TPU are also lightweight, coming in at 7.9 ounces.

Price: $74.99 plus free shipping at Eastbay

Pros:

Glass fiber cleats for maximum traction

Aeroprene bootie construction for stability

REVlite foam midsole for extra comfort and cushioning

Cons:

Most expensive cleats on this list

Available in sizes 2 through 4.5 only

