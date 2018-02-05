WATCH: Kraft’s 2018 Family Super Bowl Commercial

*This post will be updated with Kraft’s commercial as it becomes available.

Kraft is doing things a bit differently this year. The company is creating a commercial that will feature “regular folks” and not actors. But those folks could be you.

Why just watch the 🏈 commercials when you could be in one? Share a pic or vid of your family with #FamilyGreatly #KraftEntry right now. Entry details: https://t.co/zPP5luiaV4 #SB52 pic.twitter.com/jUVGdNsKjB — Kraft (@KraftBrand) February 4, 2018

The ad will show photos of families watching the Super Bowl at home. If you want to be part of the ad, all you have to do is share a photo with the hashtag #FamilyGreatly or #KraftEntry between 6am and 8:30pm ET to be considered.

According to CBS Sports, the commercial is set to air during the second half of the game, and will last 30 seconds.

CBS reports Kraft as saying in a statement, “We’re excited to give families center stage in our Super Bowl commercial. We’re calling on all families, families like yours — however you define it — to show us all the great ways you family. Because as long as you do it with love and conviction, there’s no one right way to family.”

The Super Bowl is considered one of the biggest nights of the year for companies advertising. According to The New York Times, last year’s ads focused heavily on politics. This year’s, however, will mostly center on humor and nostalgia.

As the Philadelphia Eagles take on New England Patriots this year, some of the world’s biggest companies will be busy fighting for the attention of viewers at home. Sports Illustrated reports that NBC charged around $5 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Meaning, of course, that 60-second spots cost upwards of $10 million.

Many celebrities took part in this year’s spots, including Morgan Freeman, Cardi B, Peter Dinklage, Cindy Crawford, Chris Pratt, Steven Tyler, and Bill Hader, among others.