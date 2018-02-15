Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Gold in Giant Slalom: How Much Money Will She Earn?

Getty

On February 15, Mikaela Shiffrin won a gold medal in women’s giant slalom. Her combined pair of runs clocked in at 2:20.02 in Thursday’s races, which took place at the Yongpyong Alpine Center. She was able to beat Italian Manuela Moelgg, who earned a silver medal. Shiffrin finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who took home the bronze.

This was Shiffrin’s first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and her very first gold medal in the giant slalom event.

In 2014, Shiffrin won her very first gold medal ever, that time in women’s slalom, which is her specialty.

In addition to her gold medal in the 2018 Winter Games, Shiffrin will earn $37,500, paid to her by the United States Olympic Committee.

“The United States Olympic Committee’s ‘Operation Gold’ ensures that any American athlete who wins a medal at this year’s games will take home a bonus. Gold medals are worth $37,500, silver medals are worth $22,500 and bronze medals are worth $15,000. The rewards mark a significant increase over medal bonuses during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when U.S. gold medalists earned $25,000 each,” reports Fox Business.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Shiffrin’s net worth to be around $3 million. She earns the bulk of her money from various endorsements.

“Shiffrin’s nonendemic sponsors are Red Bull, Barilla pasta, Longines watches and Oakley sunglasses. She has ski equipment deals with Atomic, Leki and Reusch. All are long-term agreements,” SportsBusinessDaily reported in 2017.

The 22-year-old skier, who hails from Colorado, is set to compete in women’s slalom, women’s downhill, and the women’s combined. She may also compete in women’s super G. According to former World Cup alpine ski racer, Bode Miller, Shiffrin has a great chance at medaling in each of those events.

“I think she’s maybe the best ski racer I’ve ever seen, male or female,” Miller told Reuters. “She’s so balanced, dynamic, intense and focused, so for me, I think she’s got a chance in any event she skis in.”

After winning her first gold of the Games, Shiffrin was asked about her run and the feelings that she was experiencing. The word that she kept repeating? “Incredible.”

“I mean, to be honest, it’s incredible. But, for me, the biggest thing is with my GS, it’s so special in how it’s been building this year. Since Sochi — I got fifth in Sochi, I was two tenths off the podium — and I thought ‘I’m not the best GS skier, so I don’t deserve to win a gold medal, or even a medal in GS.’ And, at that time, I set a goal to become the best GS skier in the world… to be able to put down that run, that was really taking [a] risk and fighting for it,” Shiffrin said in her television interview after her big win.

Shiffrin will compete in the Women's Slalom on Thursday, February 15. Her first run will be at

8 p.m. Eastern, while her second run will be at 11:45 p.m. Eastern. She is expected to medal in this event.

