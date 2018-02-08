Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Patriots Are Betting Favorites

There’s no such thing as a lock in sports betting. Want proof? If you had told any handicapper prior to the game that the New England Patriots were going to exceed 600 yards of offense in Sunday’s Super Bowl 52 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, said handicapper would have bet his/her life savings that the Patriots would beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots rolled up 613 total yards against the Eagles – and didn’t punt once – but were upset 41-33 in the most offensive Super Bowl ever. No team in NFL history, regular season or playoffs, had totaled at least 600 yards and lost a game. Truly amazing. It’s the first football title for the City of Brotherly Love since 1960. And the Eagles won it with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center, a guy who nearly retired two years ago but won Super Bowl MVP honors. Hollywood couldn’t write a better script to close the 2017 NFL season.

Philadelphia’s upset means that no team still has repeated as the Super Bowl champion since the 2004 Patriots, and oddsmakers aren’t overly confident that the Eagles will do so in 2018.

New England is a +500 favorite on the odds to win Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on the first Sunday of February 2019, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This should surprise no one as the Patriots have been preseason favorites pretty much ever since Tom Brady won his first ring in the 2001 season. Brady plans to return next season at age 41 and so does Bill Belichick – so why shouldn’t the Patriots be favored?

The Eagles are +700 to win another and will have young superstar quarterback Carson Wentz back from his torn ACL suffered in Week 14 of the 2017 campaign. The team is confident he will be ready for Week 1. That may make Foles expendable as other teams are likely to call the Eagles about a trade for him.

The Green Bay Packers are +800 on the futures and the Pittsburgh Steelers are +1000. Like the Patriots, they each have a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, respectively. Green Bay’s 2017 season went in the toilet when Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6.

The 2017 playoff team with the longest odds to win Super Bowl 53 is the Tennessee Titans at +5000. The Packers have the shortest odds of any non-playoff team.

