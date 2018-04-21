NBA Mock Draft 2018: Top Lottery Pick Predictions

As half of the NBA competes in the playoffs, the other half is looking towards the draft. The Phoenix Suns have the best chance to win the No. 1 pick in next month's lottery, but still have just a 25 percent chance at the top pick. Memphis is next in line at 19.9 percent, while Dallas and Atlanta are tied for third with nearly a 14 percent chance to win. As our simulated lottery shows, the order rarely goes as the odds predict, which makes sense given the Suns have a much greater chance to land a pick other than No. 1.
The early battle for the No. 1 pick looks to be between Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic and Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton. The players pose two different paths that teams at the top of the lottery can follow. Ayton is a freakishly athletic big man who runs the floor like a guard. He can hit the mid-range jumper, while still possessing traditional post moves. Doncic is a big point guard with the best playmaking skills in the draft. He won't wow anyone with his athleticism, but his ability to see passing lanes before they open is rare. An added bonus for Doncic is he has been playing professionally for years in one of the top European leagues.
Duke big man Marvin Bagley is behind these two prospects, but he could be in the mix for the top pick as well. Bagley's position in the NBA is less clear, but his athletic ability combined with a high motor will make him an instant contributor.
Given we will not know the final draft order until after May's draft lottery, we ran a simulated lottery courtesy of Tankathon. The following draft order is based on the simulated results. You can click the next button to see my top 10 players, or click on a specific player's name below to read their profile.
No. 1 Atlanta Hawks: PG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies: C DeAndre Ayton, Arizona
No. 3 Phoenix Suns: PF Marvin Bagley III, Duke
No. 4 Dallas Mavericks: C/PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
No. 5 Orlando Magic: C Mo Bamba, Texas
No. 6 Chicago Bulls: F Michael Porter Jr., Missouri
No. 7 Sacramento Kings: PF Wendell Carter, Duke
No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Trae Young, Oklahoma
No. 9 New York Knicks: SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova
No. 10 Philadelphia Sixers: SF/PF Miles Bridges, Michigan State
No. 11 Charlotte Hornets: SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky
No. 12 Los Angeles Clippers: PG Collin Sexton, Alabama
No. 13 Los Angeles Clippers: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M
No. 14 Denver Nuggets: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
No. 15 Washington Wizards: SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami
No. 16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat): PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA
No. 17 Milwaukee Bucks: SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech
No. 18 San Antonio Spurs: SG Khryri Thomas, Creighton
No. 19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): C Mitchell Robinson, N/A
No. 20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): SG Troy Brown, Oregon
No. 21 Utah Jazz: SG/SF Chandler Hutchison, Boise State
No. 22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy
No. 23 Indiana Pacers: PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
No. 24 Portland Trail Blazers: SG/SF Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
No. 25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): SG Grayson Allen, Duke
No. 26 Philadelphia Sixers: SF Dzanan Musa, Cedevita
No. 27 Boston Celtics: PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova
No. 28 Golden State Warriors: SG Bruce Brown, Miami
No. 29 Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): PG De'Anthony Melton, USC
No. 30 Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): SG Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
