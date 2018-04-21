NBA Mock Draft 2018: Top Lottery Pick Predictions

As half of the NBA competes in the playoffs, the other half is looking towards the draft. The Phoenix Suns have the best chance to win the No. 1 pick in next month's lottery, but still have just a 25 percent chance at the top pick. Memphis is next in line at 19.9 percent, while Dallas and Atlanta are tied for third with nearly a 14 percent chance to win. As our simulated lottery shows, the order rarely goes as the odds predict, which makes sense given the Suns have a much greater chance to land a pick other than No. 1.

The early battle for the No. 1 pick looks to be between Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic and Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton. The players pose two different paths that teams at the top of the lottery can follow. Ayton is a freakishly athletic big man who runs the floor like a guard. He can hit the mid-range jumper, while still possessing traditional post moves. Doncic is a big point guard with the best playmaking skills in the draft. He won't wow anyone with his athleticism, but his ability to see passing lanes before they open is rare. An added bonus for Doncic is he has been playing professionally for years in one of the top European leagues.

Duke big man Marvin Bagley is behind these two prospects, but he could be in the mix for the top pick as well. Bagley's position in the NBA is less clear, but his athletic ability combined with a high motor will make him an instant contributor.

Given we will not know the final draft order until after May's draft lottery, we ran a simulated lottery courtesy of Tankathon. The following draft order is based on the simulated results. You can click the next button to see my top 10 players, or click on a specific player's name below to read their profile.

No. 1 Atlanta Hawks: PG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies: C DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

No. 3 Phoenix Suns: PF Marvin Bagley III, Duke

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks: C/PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

No. 5 Orlando Magic: C Mo Bamba, Texas

No. 6 Chicago Bulls: F Michael Porter Jr., Missouri

No. 7 Sacramento Kings: PF Wendell Carter, Duke

No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Trae Young, Oklahoma

No. 9 New York Knicks: SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova

No. 10 Philadelphia Sixers: SF/PF Miles Bridges, Michigan State

No. 11 Charlotte Hornets: SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky

No. 12 Los Angeles Clippers: PG Collin Sexton, Alabama

No. 13 Los Angeles Clippers: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M

No. 14 Denver Nuggets: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

No. 15 Washington Wizards: SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami

No. 16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat): PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA

No. 17 Milwaukee Bucks: SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

No. 18 San Antonio Spurs: SG Khryri Thomas, Creighton

No. 19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): C Mitchell Robinson, N/A

No. 20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): SG Troy Brown, Oregon

No. 21 Utah Jazz: SG/SF Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

No. 22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy

No. 23 Indiana Pacers: PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

No. 24 Portland Trail Blazers: SG/SF Jacob Evans, Cincinnati

No. 25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): SG Grayson Allen, Duke

No. 26 Philadelphia Sixers: SF Dzanan Musa, Cedevita

No. 27 Boston Celtics: PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova

No. 28 Golden State Warriors: SG Bruce Brown, Miami

No. 29 Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): PG De'Anthony Melton, USC

No. 30 Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): SG Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky