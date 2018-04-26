How to Watch ‘All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys’ Online for Free

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2017 season is chronicled in Amazon’s newest All or Nothing series, which is available to watch in its eight, 50-minute episode entirety starting on Friday, April 27.

Amazon probably thought it was getting a playoff team when it signed on to follow the Cowboys after they went 13-3 in 2016. That didn’t come to fruition, as the ‘Boys fought to a 9-7 record and finished second in the NFC East behind the eventual Super Bowl champs, but Amazon certainly got plenty of compelling storylines.

The two obvious ones are Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, which was seemingly pushed back countless times before being implemented in the middle of the season, and the national anthem protests, which drew headlines around the entire league but drew focus in Dallas when Jerry Jones took part in a pre-anthem kneel with the entire team.

Of course, the beauty of the All or Nothing series is that it provides a much more in-depth look than just the national headlines. According to AwfulAnnouncing, some other storylines from this season include: Sean Lee’s dedication to the film room, Dez Bryant’s deteriorating relationship with the team (he was since released after the conclusion of the doc, making this even more compelling), and Dallas’ near-miss on drafting Paxton Lynch over Dak Prescott, among many other things.

The series, like the previous two iterations with the Cardinals and Rams, is narrated by Jon Hamm.