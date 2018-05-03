Kentucky Oaks 2018: Post Time & Full Race Schedule

The Kentucky Derby gets a lot of the national attention, but the Friday before the Derby has become an annual event. Oaks Day starts the morning of Friday, May 4 with a race schedule that stretches into the evening with a total of 13 races. All this leads up to the Longines Kentucky Oaks, the premier race for three-year-old fillies (female horses). NBC Sports Network will have two separate broadcasts. The first will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern with the main event beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s how the Kentucky Derby describes the Kentucky Oaks.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is America’s premier and most lucrative race for 3-year old fillies – female horses – held each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby. This feature race is a $1 Million Grade 1 stakes race and awards the winning filly a garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.” Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history, and one of the only horse races to take place at the original site of its inception. The race was established on May 19th, 1875, by the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark, and is modeled after the British Epsom Oaks. View the fillies in the Longines Kentucky Oaks. Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs is the fourth highest attended horse race in the United States – following the Triple Crown of racing; the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. Aside from thunderous live horse racing, fans celebrate fashion and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.

The 2018 race offers plenty of intrigue as the favorite, Monomoy Girl, drew the far No. 14 post, often viewed as an unfavorable draw. It will be interesting to see whether Monomoy Girl can overcome her post position. Trainer Brad Cox admitted their draw was far from ideal, but feels the team can come up with a winning game plan.

“Well, it is what it is,” Cox told Blood Horse. “We’ll come up with a game plan and run the play. That’s horse racing. She’s obviously a good filly and good horses overcome things. We’ll have to overcome the 14 hole and have the speed and everything to the inside of us. We’ll see if she can adjust.”

Monomoy Girl is coming off wins in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes and the Ashland Stakes. She has won five of her first six races. In addition to Monomoy Girl, Cox also trains Sassy Sienna and Kelly’s Humor giving him three horses competing in the Kentucky Oaks. According to the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks has a $1 million purse.

Here’s a look at the 2018 Kentucky Oaks schedule, horses, post positions and odds.

Kentucky Oaks Schedule & Post Times 2018

This race schedule comes courtesy of Churchill Downs, and all times are listed in Eastern.

Race 1 10:30am

Race 2 10:58am

Race 3 11:26am

Race 4 11:59am

Race 5 12:35pm

Race 6 1:17pm

Race 7 2:00pm

Race 8 2:53pm

Race 9 3:53pm

Race 10 5:04pm

Race 11 6:12pm

Race 12 6:48pm

Race 13 7:23pm

Kentucky Oaks Longines Horses, Post Positions & Odds 2018

Here’s a look at the Kentucky Oaks horses courtesy of the Kentucky Derby. The horses are listed by post position along with the morning-line odds.