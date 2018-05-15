NBA Mock Draft 2018: Updated Lottery Order & Picks

This is like Christmas morning for fans of bad NBA franchises. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, "This is why you lose all those games." Even losing a lot of games does not guarantee success. The Sixers may hold the blueprint to drastically improving a franchise through the draft, but there are even more franchises who have been in the lottery for years with little to show for it. The Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are just three franchises that have not been able to rise out of the lottery despite landing high picks each year.

The names to know for this year's draft are Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley. Doncic and Ayton sit in a tier to themselves at the moment, but the gap is not insurmountable for Bagley to catch the two prospects. Doncic has played professionally in Europe for years, and currently plays for Real Madrid. Doncic has an uncanny passing ability, and is crafty with the ball. Doncic can become the number one option on a team, but still creates in a major way for his teammates. Doncic has also been playing against better competition in Europe than the college prospects have faced.

You may have thought big men were dying in the NBA, but Ayton's skill set is so unique he is projected by many draft analysts to go number one. The former Arizona big man is the perfect modern NBA center. He can run the floor, and has an array of offensive options. Ayton is equally as likely to drain a mid-range jumper as he is to punish a team on the blocks. Despite his shooting ability, Ayton also enters the league with polished post moves.

Here's our latest NBA mock draft based on the lottery odds. We will update this once the lottery order has been announced. Click the next button to read the profiles of the top ten players.

No. 1 Phoenix Suns: PG Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies: C Deandre Ayton, Arizona

No. 3 Dallas Mavericks: PF Marvin Bagley, Duke

No. 4 Atlanta Hawks: C/PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

No. 5 Orlando Magic: C Mo Bamba, Texas

No. 6 Chicago Bulls: F Michael Porter Jr., Missouri

No. 7 Sacramento Kings: PF Wendell Carter, Duke

No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): PG Trae Young, Oklahoma

No. 9 New York Knicks: SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova

No. 10 Philadelphia Sixers (via Lakers): PG Collin Sexton, Alabama

No. 11 Charlotte Hornets: F Miles Bridges, Michigan State

No. 12 Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky

No. 13 Los Angeles Clippers: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

No. 14 Denver Nuggets: SG Lonnie Walker, Miami

No. 15 Washington Wizards: PF Robert Williams, Texas A&M

No. 16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat): SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

No. 17 Milwaukee Bucks: SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy

No. 18 San Antonio Spurs: SG/SF Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

No. 19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): SG Troy Brown, Oregon

No. 20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): SG/SF Jacob Evans, Cincinnati

No. 21 Utah Jazz: SF Dzanan Musa, Cedevita

No. 22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): SG Khyri Thomas, Creighton

No. 23 Indiana Pacers: PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA

No. 24 Portland Trail Blazers: PF Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

No. 25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): SG Bruce Brown, Miami

No. 26 Phildelphia Sixers: C Mitchell Robinson, N/A

No. 27 Boston Celtics: PG Jalen Brunson, Villanova

No. 28 Golden State Warriors: SG Grayson Allen, Duke

No. 29 Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): PG/SG De'Anthony Melton, USC

No. 30 Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): PG/SG Landry Shamet, Wichita State