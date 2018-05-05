USA vs Denmark Live Stream: How to Watch IIHF World Championships 2018

Following a thrilling shootout win over Canada to begin the 2018 IIHF World Championships, the United States gets another tough test on Saturday when they take on hosts Denmark inside the Jyske Bank Boxen.

Viewing Information

Note this information is for those in the United States

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local)

TV Channel: NHL Network (there will also be a replay of the game at 7 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: DirecTV Now. While there are four different channel packages, the NHL Network is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

Though it’s obviously early, position atop the Group B table is on the line in this one after each of these teams got their tournament started off with an overtime win.

The United States, going up against North American rival and defending silver medalist Canada in their opener, fell to an early 2-0 deficit but clawed their way back into it with consecutive goals from Anders Lee, Dylan Larkin and Johnny “Hockey” Gaudreau. After Canada equalized at the end of the second period, Larkin added another to put Team USA back in front, but Canada once again got the equalizer to send the game into overtime at 4-4.

After a scoreless OT period, Keith Kinkaid–who saved 40 of 44 shots during regulation and overtime–made several more big stops during shootout, while Cam Atkinson buried both of his attempts, including the Round 6 winner, to give Jeff Blashill’s team the dramatic 5-4 victory.

“I was ready for the opportunity (with the penalty shots),” Atkinson said. “I usually shoot in Columbus so I am happy that they gave me the opportunity. Luckily it all worked out.”

Denmark also went into extra time in their game against Germany, coming away with the 3-2 victory after Frans Nielson was the only player able to score during the shootout. Much like the USA, Denmark was out-shot but got a terrific performance from goalkeeper Frederik Andersen (35 saves on 37 shots) to help get the win.

Each with two points after big wins against very good opponents, USA and Denmark both have an opportunity to put themselves in excellent position on Saturday, as the winner will be in the driver’s seat for a quarterfinal spot.

Either way, judging by Friday’s results, we should be in store for another entertaining affair.